Save big on the JBL PartyBox Club 120 Bluetooth speaker when you buy today

Karaoke is one of the best ways to celebrate your singing capabilities (or lack thereof, because that’s fun for everyone else). But going out to clubs and restaurants to indulge in a sing-along of Hotel California can get pricey. So, why not bring all the fun to your house or beachside BBQ? With Bluetooth speakers like the JBL PartyBox Club 120, you and your pals get to be the DJs! 

This week, when you purchase the PartyBox Club 120 at Amazon, Crutchfield, or JBL, you’ll only pay $330. The full MSRP on this model is $400. 

Why you should buy the JBL PartyBox Club 120

The Club 120 delivers the kind of pulse-pounding audio every party needs. The kinetic, bass-forward default profile is a thrill to listen to, especially with genres like rock, rap, and hip-hop. This directional speaker also gets nice and loud, so you won’t have to worry too much about positioning it just so. 

The Club 120 features tough housing and a convenient carrying handle for lugging this beast from A to B. It’s not the lightest speaker in the world, so if you are placing it on a stand or table, you may need a second set of hands for the lift. And while the speaker isn’t completely waterproof, its IPX4 rating ensures a simple rain shower or accidental beverage spill won’t put an end to the tunes. 

You can also download the JBL PartyBox app to customize the Club 120’s built-in RGB lightshow, change audio presets, create your own custom EQ, and pair a second PartyBox speaker for true stereo playback. There’s also a solid selection of mic and instrument inputs to choose from. 

Save $70 on the JBL PartyBox Club 120 when you purchase today. We also recommend having a look at our lists of the best Bluetooth speaker deals, best Sonos deals, and best Amazon deals for even more discounts on top JBL products!

