These JBL noise-canceling earbuds are usually $150 — today they’re $40

Scoring a great deal on a pair of wireless earbuds is always a good feeling, especially when the pair of TWS buds you’re interested in normally costs more than $100. Such is the case with the terrific JBL Reflect Aero TWS Earbuds, an excellent set of in-ears that usually cost $150. But today, when you purchase through JBL or Harman Audio or at Walmart, you’ll get them for just $40!

Noise-canceling earbuds and headphones are everywhere these days, and not all in-ears and over-ears are created equal. Fortunately, JBL tends to be one of the better brands on the market for all things audio, and the Reflect Aero buds are no exception.

Why you should buy the JBL Reflect Aero

The JBL Reflect Aero are a great pair of wireless earbuds for foot-to-ground commuters, plane, train, and bus travelers, as well as workout fiends. Thanks to the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, these earbuds can survive an accidental dunk in a swimming pool and are perfect for hitting the gym. The buds are comfortable to wear for several hours at a time, and the default sound profile delivers warm, bass-forward sound quality.

The Reflect Aero use an adaptive ANC system for blocking out distracting sounds in your listening environment, and the JBL Headphones app allows you to switch between ANC and transparency. The app is also your one-stop shop for audio presets and multi-band EQ customization, should you want to personalize your playback further.

On a full charge, the Reflect Aero should last up to 8 hours, with an extra 16 hours provided by the fully charged case.

Order today and pay only $40 for the JBL Reflect Aero TWS Earbuds. We also suggest looking at our archives of the best headphone deals, best Bluetooth speaker deals, and best Walmart deals for even more discounts on top AV devices!