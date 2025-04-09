 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry: The JBL Xtreme 4 won’t be $300 for much longer

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends The JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker on an ooutdoor table.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Now that the ice is finally thawing, it’s time to saddle up the steed and venture into the great outdoors! But what wilderness excursion is complete without a proper soundtrack? A Bluetooth speaker is a great way to entertain friends and family with tunes and podcasts while you’re on the move, mainly if you invest in a model with a high IP rating. One speaker that is perfect for the job is the JBL Xtreme 4, which is on sale this week: 

For a limited time, the JBL Xtreme 4 is marked down to $300 at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Crutchfield, saving you $80. This is actually part of a larger JBL sale that looks to be affecting most of the brand’s devices (so it might be a good time to look for headphone deals, too). 

Why you should buy the JBL Xtreme 4

Our own AV expert, Derek Malcolm, reviewed the JBL Xtreme 4 back in June 2024 and praised the speaker for its dynamic sound quality and bountiful 30-hour battery life. “The JBL Xtreme 4’s bold and sweet sound, boundary-pushing battery, and rugged design make it the premium Bluetooth speaker to beat this year.”

Related

The Xtreme 4 delivers a strong midrange performance, making it easy to hear the most important parts of a song: vocals, guitars, piano, and synth. The speaker’s bass radiators do a solid job at bringing punchy low-end to the table. You’ll also be able to download the JBL app to access audio presets and the graphic EQ, allowing you to fine-tune the speaker to your liking. 

The app even lets you pair more than one JBL speaker together through a feature called PartyBoost (or Auracast for newer JBL products). The Xtreme 4 also boasts a tough IP67 rating, so you won’t have to worry about a downpour or rogue garden-hose blast sending your JBL to an early grave. 

Take $80 off the JBL Xtreme 4 when you purchase today. We also suggest taking a look at our lists of the best Bluetooth speaker deals, best Amazon deals, and top Best Buy deals

Editors’ Recommendations

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Hurry! This Samsung 4K LED has a $200 discount today
The Samsung DU6950 TV displaying gold ribbons.

Samsung has been one of the top TV brands over the last several years, and fortunately this is a company that shows no signs of stopping. QLED and OLED TVs can get pretty pricey, though, and Samsung is no exception to this blanket statement. Still, there are a number of Samsung TVs that cost less than $1,000, and we found one of the best Samsung TV deals earlier today:

Right now, when you purchase the Samsung 75-inch DU6950 4K LED at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $550. The full MSRP on this model is $750.

Read more
You won’t regret splurging on this Sony Bravia XR A95L OLED TV deal
Sony A95L QD-OLED Review

There are TV deals for those who want a new screen while on a tight budget, but if you're willing to spend a hefty sum to create the most amazing home theater setup possible, there are options for you too. We highly recommend setting your sights on this one from Best Buy: the 77-inch Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV with a $603 discount that brings its price down from $5,000 to $4,397. It's definitely still not what we would call "affordable," but if you want one of the best premium TVs money can buy, this is an offer you shouldn't miss.

Why you should buy the 77-inch Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV
With a perfect rating of 5 out of 5 stars and a spot in our list of the best OLED TVs, it's safe to say we think very highly of the Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV. Its 77-inch screen features the QD-OLED technology, which combines the intense brightness levels and wide color gamut of QLED TVs with the ability to achieve perfect black levels of OLED TVs. If you're stuck deciding between QLED TVs versus OLED TVs, you won't need to make that choice with the Sony Bravia XR A95L QD-OLED 4K TV.

Read more
Don’t miss this chance to get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $45
The 2023, second-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

There are a variety of reasons why you'd want a streaming device, even after you just received your purchase from TV deals, and if you think you need one, you may want to consider Best Buy's offer for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. From its original price of $60, it's down to an even more affordable $45 following a $15 discount. It may return to its regular price as soon as tomorrow though, so if you want to pocket the savings, you're going to have to finish your transaction for the streaming device right now.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Are you still using a non-smart TV? Do you find the operating system of your smart TV confusing or lacking? Would you like to add your TV to your Amazon ecosystem? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then you can't go wrong with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Featured in our list of the best streaming devices, it's very easy to set up -- just plug it into your TV's HDMI port, plug in its power adapter, switch to your TV's HDMI input, and follow the onscreen instructions, which include connecting to your home's Wi-Fi network.

Read more