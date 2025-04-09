Hurry: The JBL Xtreme 4 won’t be $300 for much longer

Now that the ice is finally thawing, it’s time to saddle up the steed and venture into the great outdoors! But what wilderness excursion is complete without a proper soundtrack? A Bluetooth speaker is a great way to entertain friends and family with tunes and podcasts while you’re on the move, mainly if you invest in a model with a high IP rating. One speaker that is perfect for the job is the JBL Xtreme 4, which is on sale this week:

For a limited time, the JBL Xtreme 4 is marked down to $300 at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Crutchfield, saving you $80. This is actually part of a larger JBL sale that looks to be affecting most of the brand’s devices (so it might be a good time to look for headphone deals, too).

Why you should buy the JBL Xtreme 4

Our own AV expert, Derek Malcolm, reviewed the JBL Xtreme 4 back in June 2024 and praised the speaker for its dynamic sound quality and bountiful 30-hour battery life. “The JBL Xtreme 4’s bold and sweet sound, boundary-pushing battery, and rugged design make it the premium Bluetooth speaker to beat this year.”

The Xtreme 4 delivers a strong midrange performance, making it easy to hear the most important parts of a song: vocals, guitars, piano, and synth. The speaker’s bass radiators do a solid job at bringing punchy low-end to the table. You’ll also be able to download the JBL app to access audio presets and the graphic EQ, allowing you to fine-tune the speaker to your liking.

The app even lets you pair more than one JBL speaker together through a feature called PartyBoost (or Auracast for newer JBL products). The Xtreme 4 also boasts a tough IP67 rating, so you won’t have to worry about a downpour or rogue garden-hose blast sending your JBL to an early grave.

Take $80 off the JBL Xtreme 4 when you purchase today. We also suggest taking a look at our lists of the best Bluetooth speaker deals, best Amazon deals, and top Best Buy deals.