This powerful JBL Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $200 today

Good Deal The JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker in Black Camo.
A lightweight, portable Bluetooth speaker isn’t a necessary consumer tech device, but it certainly makes the day a lot more fun! Who doesn’t want to blast inspirational tunes at home, on a hike, or by the swimming pool? While the best Bluetooth speaker deals are often for products that are inexpensive to begin with, every once in a while we find a slam-dunk markdown on a midrange or premium speaker. And that day is today!

For a limited time, when you purchase the JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, you’ll only pay $200. When it’s not on sale, this model sells for $330. The JBL Xtreme 4 recently came out, but you can save a few bucks by buying the previous generation.

Why you should buy the JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

With its built-in hooks and rugged shell, the JBL Xtreme 3 is the kind of Bluetooth speaker that’s designed to withstand most drops and dings, along with exposure to the elements. Thanks to its IP67 ingress protection rating, you’ll be able to keep the Xtreme 3 by the pool or ocean without worrying about moisture damage. It can even be submerged in up to three feet of water for a full half-hour!

Delivering 15 hours of battery life on a full charge, the JBL Xtreme 3 brings impressive sound quality to the table. The speaker gets nice and loud, and there’s a fair amount of detail across the frequency spectrum; plus, you’ll be able to download the free JBL Portable app to change EQ presets and create your own listening profiles. You’ll also be able to use the app to link two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for a bigger soundstage!

We’re not sure how long this sale is going to last, but Bluetooth speaker markdowns tend to come and go pretty quickly. So today might be the best (and last) day to save $130 on the JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Before you leave, we recommend taking a look at our lists of the best Amazon deals and Best Buy deals for even more discounts on Bluetooth audio and other top tech!

