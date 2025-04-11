JLab unveils two new stem-style ANC earbuds and its first open-ear model

Budget headphone makers JLab has unveiled three new sets of earbuds ranging in price from $37 to $119. The Go Pods ANC and JBuds Pods ANC will appeal to commuters and music lovers, both with stem-style closed-ear designs that offer reputable battery life and hybrid ANC. Sporty types will be more interested in the Epic Open Sport, the company’s first open-ear style earphones. The three new offerings will hit the market in the next six weeks.

JLab’s two new stem-style wireless earbuds fall under its new JLab Pods line, with both offer hybrid noise canceling that can not only block out the outside world to make for a much quieter user experience while listening to music, podcasts, or just when you want some peace and quiet. But JLab also says that they also allow users to “control how you hear outside noise with three noise control modes: ANC On, ANC Off and Be Aware (pass through outside noises),” according to a press release. You can also customize the strength of the hybrid ANC via the JLab app.

Recommended Videos

Sound-wise, both the Go Pods ANC and JBuds Pods ANC use the JLab App to tweak the sound to your liking with several audio presets (JLab Signature, Balance or Bass Boost) as well as a 10-band equalizer. The app can also be used to customize their touch controls.

Drilling down further into each set of JLab earbuds, the $37 GO Pods ANC are the entry-level set that JLab is targeting towards commuters and travellers. The company says the news buds offer “the perfect balance of comfort, clarity, convenience, and value for your non-stop lifestyle.”

Their 7.5-hours of playtime bests that of the AirPods 4 ANC, and with the charging case you’ll get a total of 26 hours. There’s no wireless charging on the case though, but they do come with a USB-C cable and a 10-minute fast charge will yield an hour of playtime.

An IP55 dust and water resistant rating means that they can be submerged, they’ll withstand sweat and a rinse in the sink.

Available in black and lilac, the Go Pods ANC will be available for sale on May 13, 2025 on JLab.com

The JBuds Pods ANC are a step up from the GO Pods at $65, and feature JLab’s “Lab Quality Sound” and “Lab Spatial Audio” to “deliver superior audio quality and three-dimensional sound,” a press release states.

The sleek looking and compact earbuds feature 11mm drivers, and the hybrid ANC comes by way of six microphones. That extra $30 gets you 10 hours of playtime on a charge, a whopping 56-hours of total playtime in case, and the same 10-minute-for-one-hour fast charge. The JBuds Pods ANC also gives you wireless charging.

The IP55 rating is here, too, as is Bluetooth multipoint connectivity for connecting to multiple devices simultaneously.

Available in black, the JBuds Pods ANC will be available on May 13 as well, as JLab.com

Last on the roster is a first for JLab — the open-ear Epic Open Sport earbuds that offer a wrap-around the ear to stay put during workouts or running and a design that sits just outside the ear canal to so you can hear the outside world while you listen.

The “first open-ear audio solution in JLab’s premium Epic line of products,” the $115 earphones have been designed, “for those who crave epic sound quality with the ability to hear your surroundings and ultimate comfort,” the company says. They feature larger 14.2mm drivers, and while ANC isn’t a feature you find in open-ear headphone (for obvious reasons), JLab says that the custom-tuned high-fidelity drivers “are strategically positioned in front of the ear to deliver superior sound.”

Oh, and JLab says that the drivers can reproduce frequencies uo to 50kHz with low distortion and that the earphones are “hi-res audio certified,” meaning that those with compatible Android devices with LDAC support can utilize the feature. The Epic Open Sport also supports Apple’s AAC codec.

The same sound presets and EQ features as the JLab Pods line are available through the app here, too, and while the battery life for the earphones themselves was not available at press time, the specs state “30+” hours of playback from the case, total.

At $115, JLab says the Epic Open Sport cost three times less than other open-ear headphones. Available in black only, the Epic Open Sport will be available April 22 at JLab.com.