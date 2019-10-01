When we first got a glimpse of Klipsch’s new wireless reference speakers at CES 2019, we were pretty excited. Equipped with WiSA technology, these speakers can be unboxed and set up in minutes to create anything from a modest 2-channel stereo home theater sound system, up to a 7.1 bone-shaking monster. They’re now finally available for purchase at Klipsch.com and select retailers like B&H Photo Video.

The speakers in question are the RW-34C center-channel speaker ($699), the RW-51M Monitors ($699/pair), and the RW-100SW ($499) wireless subwoofer. You can buy these three components for a really good 3.1 system, or double up on the RW-51M Monitors and give yourself a truly surround sound 5.1 setup.

If you’ve never heard of WiSA wireless technology, we’ve got an in-depth explainer, but here’s the nitty-gritty: If you have a TV, game console, or computer that is WiSA-ready, and a compatible WiSA transmitter that plugs into an available USB port, you don’t need anything else in order to create a fully wireless surround sound system. As long as your speakers are also WiSA-compatible (which these new Klipsch reference models are), you simply plug them into a power outlet, turn on your TV, and the WiSA system does the rest — no wires, and no dedicated A/V receiver needed.

It’s the ultimate home theater system for those who just want high-end immersive sound with as few devices, settings, and complications as possible. At the moment, LG’s 2019 OLED and NanoCell TVs are among the first WiSA-ready TVs on the market. Windows 10 and MacOS computers are also WiSA-compatible, as is the Microsoft Xbox One. Regardless of which of these devices you use, you’ll need the $199 Axiim Link WiSA transmitter.

These new Klipsch speakers aren’t the company’s first kick at the wireless (or WiSA) speaker can. Their previously released wireless home theater speakers included the floor-standing RP-440WF. However, these speakers used the company’s HD Wireless transmitter, not the Axiim Link, which uses newer wireless technology. Nevertheless, Klipsch’s new models remain compatible with the HD Wireless transmitter, so if you own a set of the older speakers, you can expand your system with the new ones, without the need for the Axiim transmitter.

