 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Labor Day TV sales: save on Samsung, Sony, Roku and more

Albert Bassili
By

With Labour Day almost upon us, we’re already starting to see many great deals, especially regarding TVs. So, if you missed out on Prime Day a couple of months ago and want to pick up a new TV, we’ve collected the best deals you’ll find, from ultra-budget TVs to super-high-end and everything in between. So, without further ado, let’s jump right in!

TCL 32-inch 3 series HDTV — $108, was $148

The TCL 32-inch HD Roku smart TV against a white background.
TCL

If you’re looking for great TV deals for Labor Day, you can’t go wrong with this 3 series from TCL. While it doesn’t have some fancier features like HDR or 4k, the 720p screen gives you cheap TV access and the Roku platform. You also get dual-band Wi-Fi to connect and stream wirelessly, the ability to turn your smartphone into a remote for the TV, and 3 HDMI ports to work with, including one ARC port, which isn’t something we tend to see often. That means that if you’ve picked up one of these soundbar deals, you don’t have to lose a port to use it, which we very much appreciate.

Insignia 50-inch F30 4K TV — $220, was $350

The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.
Best Buy

Probably one of the cheapest 4k TVs on this list, the F30 from Insignia packs quite a punch for costing less than $25. In fact, Insignia even manages to throw HDR 10 in, and while it won’t be the best HDR you’ll see, it’s a good introduction to the tech. Also, if you’re a fan of Amazon, then you’ll be happy to note that it runs on FireTV, which means you get integration into the Alexa ecosystem, as well as having essentially all your Amazon ecosystem at the touch of a remote control. It’s also a great option if you want a TV to game on because, even though it doesn’t run at 120Hz, the 60Hz will often be perfect for most games on the Xbox Series X and PS5. It even has DTS Studio Sound, we don’t often see on TVs this cheap.

Related

Insignia 55-inch Class F30 4K TV — $240, was $400

An Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV facing forward.
Insignia

If you liked the previous entry from Insignia, then for an extra $20, you can grab this 55-inch version of the TV instead, and it’s well worth it if you have the room to accommodate. It has all the same specs, such as HDR 10 and 4k resolution, and is built on the FireTV platform. In fact, given that it’s the same TV but with an extra five inches, we’re impressed that it’s only $20 more expensive while still having things like DTS Studio Sound and both Wi-Fi and ethernet connections.

Roku 65-inch Select Series 4K TV — $400, was $450

The Roku 65-inch Class Plus and Select Series QLED and LED TVs.
Roku

While we’re moving up significantly in price, we’re also seeing a lot of great features with Roku’s Select Series. Of course, it comes with a 4k resolution, but it also comes with HDR10+, and it’s probably the cheapest TV on the list that supports it. If you’re unfamiliar with HDR10+, it’s essentially a higher-end version of the usual HDR, with quadruple brightness, up to 4,000 nits. The Class Select Series also comes with HLG, which is the HDR format that most sports broadcasters use, so if you like watching sports, this TV is a great option. It would have been great if it came with a 120hz base refresh rate to help with more action-packed content, but that’s not something we see until the $1,000 range, so for what you get, this is one of the best deals on the list.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K TV — $530, was $800

The 75-inch Toshiba C350 4K Smart Fire TV against a white background.
Toshiba

When it comes to large 75-inch TV deals, it’s always a worry about what you’re giving up in exchange for the larger size, especially when it maintains budget pricing. Luckily, Toshiba is an excellent brand with a lot of knowledge it can use to keep prices down, so you’re not missing out on much. For example, you still get Dolby Vision and HDR10, which is excellent, and an auto low latency game mode, a feature that previous TVs have lacked, so it’s even better for gaming. It also has Motion Rate 120, which is a frame smoothening technology that attempts to recreate the higher 120Hz refresh rate, although that can often have mixed results. Even so, it’s still a great TV for the price, whether you want to watch sports, movies, or play video games.

TCL 55-inch Q7 QLED 4K TV — $600, was $750

TCL Q Class Q7 QLED 4K TV.
TCL / TCL

Interestingly, the TCL Q-Class has all the features you’d need for high-end gaming and sports watching, so if you’re willing to go for a smaller size, the extra $70 is well worth it. For starters, the Q-Class has a base refresh rate of 120Hz, which is perfect for the latest-gen gaming consoles and high-end gaming PCs; plus, it’s great for watching high-intensity stuff like sports or action movies. It also comes with HDR 10+ and HLG, so it’s versatile, and the Full Array Dimming means you get excellent dark colors. If that wasn’t enough, the Q-Class has a QLED TV, ergo the name, which gives you more vivid and accurate colors.

TCL 85-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV — $900, was $1,400

TCL S Class S4 LED 4K TV.
TCL / TCL

Of course, if you want the biggest TV you can find, the TCL 85-inch S-Class is probably the closest you’ll get, especially for a price point below $1,000. While it doesn’t have some of the fancier features of the Q-Class, such as a base 120Hz refresh rate, or a QLED panel, it still has some nice tricks up its sleeve. For example, it comes with both HDR 10 and HLG, so it’s great for sports, and it even has Motion Rate 240, a more advanced motion smoothening technology, although, again, that can be hit or miss. Luckily, it has Auto Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, which we appreciate, as well as Bluetooth personal audio, so you can connect your TV directly to your headphones for a private listening experience, perfect for some late-night TV watching or if other members of your house are working.

Samsung 65-inch Q70C QLED 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,300

The Samsung Q70C 55-inch 4K QLED Smart TV against a white background.
Samsung

The second QLED TV on the list, and this time it’s from Samsung, one of the best TV brands out there. For example, while most of the previous TVs came with 4k, this Q70C has a 4k upscaler which lets you watch older, non-4k content with a higher resolution. It also has a base refresh rate of 120Hz, so it’s perfect for gaming, sports, and high-intensity shows and films; it even comes with FreeSync Premium Pro so you can connect your high-end gaming PC, which we appreciate. Samsung also throws in its Quantum HDR tech, which is essentially Samsung’s high-end and proprietary HDR tech that gives you a higher peak brightness value, as well as better color accuracy.

TCL 75-inch Q7 QLED 4K TV — $1,100, was $1,400

TCL Q Class Q7 QLED 4K TV
TCL

This 75-inch Q7 Q-Class is exactly the same as the 75-inch version, so if you really liked all the specs on that one but want a bigger screen like the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series, this is the TV to go for. While it does come at quite a premium at $1,100, you still get all the same great features like HDR 10+, HLG, a 120Hz refresh rate, and even Motion Rate 480, although we doubt it’s going to be as useful or good as just running the tv at 120Hz.

Sony 75-inch BRAVIA XR X90K 4K TV– $1,500, was $1,700

The Sony 75-Inch Class BRAVIA XR X90K Google TV with an image of bright, pink crystals on the screen.
Sony

If you want a 75-inch TV with some of the best tech on the market, the Sony Bravia XR is that TV. Besides the typical things you’d expect for a TV this fancy, such as a 120Hz refresh rate and full array backlighting, you also get Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR, which helps recreate images the way they’re meant to be seen. This tech also helps with 4k upscaling, providing higher-quality upscaling than you might usually find in lower-end TVs, as well as motion smoothening and blur-removing features.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED 4K TV — $2,000, was $2,600

The Samsung S90C on a gray background.
Samsung

If you like Samsung’s ecosystem, this 65-inch S90C is the perfect option, and it comes packed with many great features. For example, you get a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and HLG, and a neural quantum processor for next-level 4k upscaling. You also get an OLED panel, which is a competing technology to QLED, although they each have their own advantages and disadvantages, which you can check in our breakdown between QLED vs OLED. Colors are also Pantone Validated, meaning that they’re essentially perfectly calibrated, and there’s even Samsung’s Q-Symphony, which lets you pair a compatible Samsung soundbar to create a surround sound without having to buy a whole set of speakers.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best Samsung TV deals: LED, QLED and OLED starting at $480
A person watching a Samsung TV.

If you’re in the market for a new TV, Samsung is almost always one of the best TV brands to choose from. It makes a lot of quality TVs with great smart features and great image quality, and it’s currently doing so at some impressive prices. There are a lot of Samsung TV deals taking place right now, and we’ve tracked down the best. Whether you’re comparing between QLED and OLED TVs or want something that can compare with the best TVs, there’s likely a deal available for you.
Samsung CU7000 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV — $480, was $500

The Samsung CU7000 is a good TV for getting into the 4K game. It produces a high quality image that’s four times the resolution of Full HD, and it’s even capable of upscaling older content into 4K right as you watch in real time. It has HDR capabilities for an even better image with compatible content. It has Q-Symphony technology for a great sound experience when pairing with a Samsung soundbar. And it even has a gaming hub that will let you stream your favorite games right from the TV.

Read more
Best soundbar deals: Sony, Samsung, JBL and more as low as $32
The Samsung 2.1-channel soundbar and included subwoofer set on a media cabinet.

If you're starting the new year with a brand new TV, you might be impressed by the picture but discover the sound is nothing short of disappointing. That's because the slim bezels that are popular on newer TVs leave little room for beefy speakers, so they can sound tinny and quiet. Fortunately, there is an easy solution to this problem: Treat your new TV to a companion soundbar. These low-profile bars sit under your TV and provide a real boost in sound, and many even come with subwoofers for an even more immersive cinematic experience. To save some money on your next sound system purchase, we've rounded up some of the best soundbar deals to be found on the internet.
TopVision Soundbar — $33, was $100

The TopVision Soundbar is a fantastic way to get full sound from the TV deal you just purchased. It has good connectivity options, such as optical, AUX, RCA, and USB. You can even connect it to your phone via Bluetooth 5.0 for music. And, speaking of music, the TopVision has three preset EQ modes, one for music, and two others for news and movies. They're all accessible through the included remote, which you can also use to adjust vole, power, and more. The TopVision is 15.7 x 3.4 x 2.8 inches, 3.5 pounds, and supplies 50W of power. It can be placed below the TV or be wall mounted.

Read more
This 85-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV is $1,000 off right now
Samsung 2022 QN85B 4K Neo QLED TV.

TV deals with $1,000 discounts are always head-turners, so if you've got the cash for a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, you should consider going for the 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV. From its original price of $3,800, it's down to $2,800 on Best Buy -- it's still not cheap, but it's worth every single penny once you start watching your favorite movies and shows on this gigantic display. We're not sure when the offer ends though, so if you're interested, you're going to want to complete the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV
First and foremost, you're going to have to check with our guide on what size TV to buy if you're planning to get such an epic screen delivered to your home. If you've got enough space for an 85-inch display, then you won't regret going for the 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV. In addition to the sharp details and vivid colors that you'll get with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, the TV's Neural Quantum Processor offers 4K upscaling to improve the quality of all the content you watch. You'll have access to all of the popular streaming services though Samsung's Tizen operating system, and you'll be able to stream video games through the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Read more