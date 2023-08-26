With Labour Day almost upon us, we’re already starting to see many great deals, especially regarding TVs. So, if you missed out on Prime Day a couple of months ago and want to pick up a new TV, we’ve collected the best deals you’ll find, from ultra-budget TVs to super-high-end and everything in between. So, without further ado, let’s jump right in!

TCL 32-inch 3 series HDTV — $108, was $148

If you’re looking for great TV deals for Labor Day, you can’t go wrong with this 3 series from TCL. While it doesn’t have some fancier features like HDR or 4k, the 720p screen gives you cheap TV access and the Roku platform. You also get dual-band Wi-Fi to connect and stream wirelessly, the ability to turn your smartphone into a remote for the TV, and 3 HDMI ports to work with, including one ARC port, which isn’t something we tend to see often. That means that if you’ve picked up one of these soundbar deals, you don’t have to lose a port to use it, which we very much appreciate.

Insignia 50-inch F30 4K TV — $220, was $350

Probably one of the cheapest 4k TVs on this list, the F30 from Insignia packs quite a punch for costing less than $25. In fact, Insignia even manages to throw HDR 10 in, and while it won’t be the best HDR you’ll see, it’s a good introduction to the tech. Also, if you’re a fan of Amazon, then you’ll be happy to note that it runs on FireTV, which means you get integration into the Alexa ecosystem, as well as having essentially all your Amazon ecosystem at the touch of a remote control. It’s also a great option if you want a TV to game on because, even though it doesn’t run at 120Hz, the 60Hz will often be perfect for most games on the Xbox Series X and PS5. It even has DTS Studio Sound, we don’t often see on TVs this cheap.

Insignia 55-inch Class F30 4K TV — $240, was $400

If you liked the previous entry from Insignia, then for an extra $20, you can grab this 55-inch version of the TV instead, and it’s well worth it if you have the room to accommodate. It has all the same specs, such as HDR 10 and 4k resolution, and is built on the FireTV platform. In fact, given that it’s the same TV but with an extra five inches, we’re impressed that it’s only $20 more expensive while still having things like DTS Studio Sound and both Wi-Fi and ethernet connections.

Roku 65-inch Select Series 4K TV — $400, was $450

While we’re moving up significantly in price, we’re also seeing a lot of great features with Roku’s Select Series. Of course, it comes with a 4k resolution, but it also comes with HDR10+, and it’s probably the cheapest TV on the list that supports it. If you’re unfamiliar with HDR10+, it’s essentially a higher-end version of the usual HDR, with quadruple brightness, up to 4,000 nits. The Class Select Series also comes with HLG, which is the HDR format that most sports broadcasters use, so if you like watching sports, this TV is a great option. It would have been great if it came with a 120hz base refresh rate to help with more action-packed content, but that’s not something we see until the $1,000 range, so for what you get, this is one of the best deals on the list.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K TV — $530, was $800

When it comes to large 75-inch TV deals, it’s always a worry about what you’re giving up in exchange for the larger size, especially when it maintains budget pricing. Luckily, Toshiba is an excellent brand with a lot of knowledge it can use to keep prices down, so you’re not missing out on much. For example, you still get Dolby Vision and HDR10, which is excellent, and an auto low latency game mode, a feature that previous TVs have lacked, so it’s even better for gaming. It also has Motion Rate 120, which is a frame smoothening technology that attempts to recreate the higher 120Hz refresh rate, although that can often have mixed results. Even so, it’s still a great TV for the price, whether you want to watch sports, movies, or play video games.

TCL 55-inch Q7 QLED 4K TV — $600, was $750

Interestingly, the TCL Q-Class has all the features you’d need for high-end gaming and sports watching, so if you’re willing to go for a smaller size, the extra $70 is well worth it. For starters, the Q-Class has a base refresh rate of 120Hz, which is perfect for the latest-gen gaming consoles and high-end gaming PCs; plus, it’s great for watching high-intensity stuff like sports or action movies. It also comes with HDR 10+ and HLG, so it’s versatile, and the Full Array Dimming means you get excellent dark colors. If that wasn’t enough, the Q-Class has a QLED TV, ergo the name, which gives you more vivid and accurate colors.

TCL 85-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV — $900, was $1,400

Of course, if you want the biggest TV you can find, the TCL 85-inch S-Class is probably the closest you’ll get, especially for a price point below $1,000. While it doesn’t have some of the fancier features of the Q-Class, such as a base 120Hz refresh rate, or a QLED panel, it still has some nice tricks up its sleeve. For example, it comes with both HDR 10 and HLG, so it’s great for sports, and it even has Motion Rate 240, a more advanced motion smoothening technology, although, again, that can be hit or miss. Luckily, it has Auto Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, which we appreciate, as well as Bluetooth personal audio, so you can connect your TV directly to your headphones for a private listening experience, perfect for some late-night TV watching or if other members of your house are working.

Samsung 65-inch Q70C QLED 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,300

The second QLED TV on the list, and this time it’s from Samsung, one of the best TV brands out there. For example, while most of the previous TVs came with 4k, this Q70C has a 4k upscaler which lets you watch older, non-4k content with a higher resolution. It also has a base refresh rate of 120Hz, so it’s perfect for gaming, sports, and high-intensity shows and films; it even comes with FreeSync Premium Pro so you can connect your high-end gaming PC, which we appreciate. Samsung also throws in its Quantum HDR tech, which is essentially Samsung’s high-end and proprietary HDR tech that gives you a higher peak brightness value, as well as better color accuracy.

TCL 75-inch Q7 QLED 4K TV — $1,100, was $1,400

This 75-inch Q7 Q-Class is exactly the same as the 75-inch version, so if you really liked all the specs on that one but want a bigger screen like the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series, this is the TV to go for. While it does come at quite a premium at $1,100, you still get all the same great features like HDR 10+, HLG, a 120Hz refresh rate, and even Motion Rate 480, although we doubt it’s going to be as useful or good as just running the tv at 120Hz.

Sony 75-inch BRAVIA XR X90K 4K TV– $1,500, was $1,700

If you want a 75-inch TV with some of the best tech on the market, the Sony Bravia XR is that TV. Besides the typical things you’d expect for a TV this fancy, such as a 120Hz refresh rate and full array backlighting, you also get Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR, which helps recreate images the way they’re meant to be seen. This tech also helps with 4k upscaling, providing higher-quality upscaling than you might usually find in lower-end TVs, as well as motion smoothening and blur-removing features.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED 4K TV — $2,000, was $2,600

If you like Samsung’s ecosystem, this 65-inch S90C is the perfect option, and it comes packed with many great features. For example, you get a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and HLG, and a neural quantum processor for next-level 4k upscaling. You also get an OLED panel, which is a competing technology to QLED, although they each have their own advantages and disadvantages, which you can check in our breakdown between QLED vs OLED. Colors are also Pantone Validated, meaning that they’re essentially perfectly calibrated, and there’s even Samsung’s Q-Symphony, which lets you pair a compatible Samsung soundbar to create a surround sound without having to buy a whole set of speakers.

Editors' Recommendations