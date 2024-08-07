 Skip to main content
The LG B4 OLED TV still has an incredible discount

We’re not sure what’s happening here, but you’re going to want to take advantage of this offer — the 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV for only $800, for savings of $700 on its original price of $1,500. This bargain was part of the OLED TV deals of Best Buy for Prime Day in mid-July, but it’s still available long after the shopping event has ended. The TV’s price may return to normal at any moment, so if you’re interested, you’re going to want to proceed with the purchase immediately while the discount is still online.

Why you should buy the 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV

The 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV features OLED technology, which uses organic light-emitting diodes instead of a backlight for control over each pixel on the screen. This enables the biggest benefit of an OLED TV — the ability to create perfect black levels. Our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison highlights other advantages, namely superior response time that will benefit gamers, wider viewing angles so you can see from anywhere in the room, and better eye comfort so your watch parties can last longer.

With support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV brings a cinematic experience into your living room, while LG’s a8 AI Processor identifies the type of content that you’re watching and automatically makes adjustments for improved visuals. The TV also grants access to more than 300 free channels through LG Channels, and to all of the popular streaming services through the webOS 24 platform.

Best Buy’s $700 discount for the 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV started on Prime Day, but it’s still available so it remains one of the most attractive TV deals in the market right now. From its sticker price of $1,500, it’s down to only $800, which is a steal considering the technology that you’ll get with this TV. The price of the 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV may return to normal at any moment though, so you’re going to have to hurry in completing your transaction if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain.

