The 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV has a massive $1,200 discount today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Up until a few years ago, LG was the predominant manufacturer of OLED sets, right up until Samsung and Sony started producing signature QD-OLEDs a few years ago. While Sony may have captured the top spot on our list of the best TVs of 2024, LG is the runner up, and three of their TVs made the list overall. One of them, the LG C3 is on sale today.

As part of a recent LG promotion, you can purchase the 65-inch LG C3 for only $1,500. Normally priced at $2,500, you’ll be saving $1,000 on one of our favorite OLEDs from last year.

Why you should buy the LG 65-inch C3 OLED

Let’s get some of the basics squared away: The LG C3 delivers up to 4K resolution at 120Hz. And because we’re dealing with an OLED panel, you’re going to get a pretty terrific picture right off the bat. This is because OLED pixels are self-emissive, meaning they can individually be switched on or off. In execution, this delivers some of the most accurate colors, contrast, and black levels you can get on a modern TV.

Each of the LG C3’s four HDMI inputs are 2.1 certified, which is great news for any gamer reading this post. The 2.1 standard supports essential gaming features like Variable Refresh Rate, ALLM, and Quick Media Switching (QMS). This latter function will eliminate the pesky black screen that fills your TV screen when you change to a new HDMI input.

LG has been producing smart TVs for many years, and the C3 OLED is home to the brand’s webOS 23. More than just your average UI, webOS 23 connects you with all your favorite movie and TV show apps, and supports additional features like screen mirroring and Apple AirPlay 2.

We’re not sure how long LG is going to be offering this sale, so if you’ve been looking for awesome TV deals, you’ve landed on one of the best! Buy the LG 65-inch C3 OLED through LG and save yourself $1,000.

Editors' Recommendations