LG’s 65-inch rollable OLED TV curls up like a poster, looks shockingly practical

CES is always a place to catch new and weird innovations in tech, and it doesn’t seem like this year’s coverage of the show is going to be any different. Following up on its gargantuan 88-inch 8K OLED display, LG Display has also rolled out another unique display, literally: this one is a 65-inch OLED screen that can be rolled up and hidden when not in use.

So far, as with the company’s 88-inch 8K OLED, LG hasn’t said much in the way of specs when it comes to this rollable display. While the massive OLED may be impressive, this one offers much more in the way of practical applications, at least theoretically. That this display rolls up and out of its box when in use and back into it when not makes it far easily to move than many larger displays, and it also allows for a more minimalist look to your living room when it’s not in use.

This is far from the first we’ve heard about a rollable OLED from LG Display. The company has been teasing the idea for years, and then we finally got a look at a prototype at last year’s CES show. That was much more of a tech demo than what this looks to be, just showing off the idea of a display that can be rolled up instead of how it might actually be used in practice. Smaller-scale versions of flexible displays have been used by LG before — like in the LG G Flex 2, for example — but seeing it used in a proper TV-like package is new territory.

Like the 88-inch 8K OLED that LG is showing off, this 65-inch rollaway model is merely a prototype, and LG has not announced any plans to sell a commercial variant. If you’re waiting to see it in action, you don’t have to wait long, as we’ll be checking out LG’s latest bit of TV-related wizardry in person, and will be sure to update this post with a video showing you just what it looks like. Stay tuned!