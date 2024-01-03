 Skip to main content
Looking for a cheap, massive TV? This 75-inch LG is under $600

Victoria Garcia
The LG 65-inch UQ70 Series LED 4K smart TV against a white background.
Now that the holidays are over, it is time to treat yourself to a nice gift for surviving the last few weeks. If you’ve been dreaming of upgrading your current television to something brighter and bigger, we have a great deal for you. Right now, the LG 75-inch UQ70 Series TV is on sale at Best Buy for $580 for a limited time. You can save $170 on this smart television that is normally priced at $750 and  get a theater-like experience right in the comfort of your own home. It might just be one of the best 75-inch TV deals at the moment.

Why you should buy the LG 75-inch UQ70 Series TV

This 4K UHD Smart television will take your binge watching to the next level. It is the perfect size for home theaters and family rooms and will give you an unbeatable and immersive experience. Your sound and picture quality will be immediately enhanced with AI from the a5 Gen5 AI Processer 4k, that transforms your regular content into 4K for sharper and clearer definition and detail. This 4k TV buying guide will further explain everything you need to know about this type of resolution.

Movie lovers will appreciate the television’s Filmmaker Mode, which allows you to watch movies with the director’s original colors, settings and frame rates. Plus, the television comes packed with built-in access to your favorite streaming apps as well as instant access to over 300 plus LG channels. Looking to catch the game? As possibly one of the best TVs for sports, you can watch your favorite teams with high color contrast, superior brightness and lifelike images. Sports fans can even set up real-time updates from important matches and games so you’ll never miss a beat or wonder how your team doing.

An LG TV deal is not one to miss. With a savings of $170, you can take your home theater or living room television set up to new heights. Originally priced at $750, you can know get this 4K UHD Smart television for just $580. Don’t wait because you don’t want miss the opportunity to watch endless amounts of television on this brand new TV.

