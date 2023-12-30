 Skip to main content
Don’t miss your chance to save $350 on this 86-inch LG 4K TV

LG makes some of the best TVs, and if you’re planning to upgrade your home theater setup, then going for one of its TVs is a good option, especially if you want something bigger. Luckily, there’s a great deal on this 85-inch LG TV from Best Buy, and it has a whopping $350 discount on it. That means you can pick it up for just $900 instead of the regular $1,250 it usually goes for, which is an excellent deal for a TV that big, which is very rarely below $1,000, especially when it’s packed with so many features.

Why you should buy the LG 86-inch UR7800 Series

One of the great things about having a large TV is that it’s great for watching sports with friends and family. Luckily, the UR7800 Series comes with HLG, an HDR standard that is used by many broadcasters, especially in sports, so you’re going to get some excellent contrast and image fidelity, which will make you feel as if you’re right there. Another great use for a big-screen TV is co-op games that you can play together on the couch, such as Super Mario Kart, where having a split screen won’t box you into a tiny little space.

As for those who are interested in a more traditional TV-watching experience, you’ll be happy with the image fidelity on that, too, since the UR7800 Series also comes with HDR10, which might not be the highest standard, but it’s still excellent. It also has the α5 AI Processor Gen6 that not only helps with better image fidelity but can also upscale older content to 4K, so you can watch all your favorite stuff on a big screen TV, although be aware that the quality of the 4K will rely a lot on the quality of the source material.

Overall, the UR7800 Series is an excellent 85-inch TV at bargain prices at $900 from Best Buy, at least for a TV this bag with the features it has. Even so, if you feel that it doesn’t quite do it for you, there are some other excellent 85-inch TV deals, or if you don’t want something that big, there are various other TV deals you can take a look at.

