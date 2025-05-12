LG B5 OLED for 2025 gets a price and availability

Table of Contents Table of Contents What are the LG B5 OLED 2025 specs? How much are the other LG B5 OLED sizes?

LG has just announced availability and pricing for its latest B5 range of OLED TVs for 2025.

Unveiled earlier in the year, the latest OLED range from LG has begun rolling out with initial pricing, on the larger sized model at least.

Recommended Videos

Right now you can head over to LG where there is the latest LG OLED83B5PUA in an 83-inch version available for $4,499.99.

That would put this right at the top end of the LG range, representing some of the best TV options from the company that specialize in just that.

What are the LG B5 OLED 2025 specs?

This is a 4K resolution OLED panel that packs in the latest Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2. That essentially means this TV is smart enough to detect what you’re watching and automatically adjust the picture mode to deliver the best possible viewing experience, without you having to do a thing.

You can expect perfect blacks and over 8.3 million self-emitting pixels for perfect color and contrast. Combine that with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and you should be getting a superb picture quality and audio output that covers a range from movies to sports, all in the best possible clarity and quality.

Gamers are also looked after here thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate on that panel as well as NVIDIA G-Sync for minimal lag times while enjoying button bashing fun.

Of course you also get the legendary Smart TV platform which is multi award winning and always being enhanced with all the major apps. Plus that controller which you can moved magically to quickly input on the screen.

LG is also offering personalized picture, sound, search and recommendations all thanks to that AI smarts.

How much are the other LG B5 OLED sizes?

LG has been contacted about the lack of pricing on the smaller sized models and is yet to reply. Expect to see this start to appear soon.