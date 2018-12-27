Digital Trends
Home Theater

LG’s new Cinebeam laser projector creates a 90-inch screen from 2 inches away

AJ Dellinger
By
lg cinbeam laser 4k projecter ces cinebeam 1

LG is out to prove that it doesn’t need much room to make a big impression. The company is getting ready to show off the second generation of its Cinebeam Laser 4K projector at CES 2019 in Las Vegas next month. According to LG, the device can project a massive 90-inch image onto any flat surface while sitting just two inches away from it.

To pull off this task, LG has taped Ultra Short Throw (UST) technology. UST solves the problem or needing to pull your projector way back or get it at just the right angle to fit the full screen on a wall or screen. It takes up less dedicated space and does away with the shadow-casting problems presented by your standard projector. Give the LG Cinebeam seven inches of space away from a surface and it can create a bright, vibrant, 120-inch image in no time.

The latest generation of the Cinebeam delivers 4K resolution and 2,500 ANSI lumens. In layman’s terms, this isn’t the projector that your teacher used in the classroom. This device can reproduce colors with accuracy thanks to its wide color gamut and even display deep shades of black that will enhance your immersion. It makes it a perfect projector for any entertainment room, especially because of its compact size.

In addition to the impressive picture that it provides in minimal space, the Cinebeam Laser 4K also is getting smarter thanks to the addition of artificial intelligence technology. LG’s projector can handle voice commands that make it easy to take control of the viewing experience without touching a remote control. Powered by LG’s A.I. solution ThinQ, the projector can be operated with commands like “play yoga videos on YouTube” or “turn off the projector after the movie is finished.” The remote included with the speaker also recognizes gesture controls so you can control the show without hitting a button.

LG’s Cinebeam Laser 4K projector will be on display at CES 2019, which is set to kick off on January 8. No word on when it will be available to bring into your own home yet, but expect LG to provide more information at next month’s trade show.

Don't Miss

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (December 2018)
awesome tech you cant buy yet hive explorer feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A car air purifier, a worm farm, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
Marshall Stanmore II Voice review
Product Review

Yes, you can ask Alexa to turn Marshall's guitar amp-inspired speaker up to 11

Can a Bluetooth speaker combine voice assistant smarts with great sound quality, or do you always have to separate the two? Marshall's Stanmore II Voice adds Amazon Alexa to prove it’s possible.
Posted By Andy Boxall
google home hub review 1
Smart Home

Google Home, Mini, Max, or Hub: Which Should You Choose?

The Google Home, Google Home Mini, Google Home Max, and Google Home Hub, which one is best for you? We do a comparison of the smart assistant devices when it comes to looks, price, and sound.
Posted By Erika Rawes
new on HBO
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Hellboy,’ ‘Men in Black,’ and a ‘Die Hard’ Christmas

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. That's why we round up the best ones for you. This week, it's the first trailers for Hellboy and Men in Black International.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream first reformed featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘First Reformed,’ ‘Springsteen on Broadway’

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Bruce Springsteen's acclaimed Broadway show, Paul Schrader's masterful First Reformed, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
ready player one review reaching
Home Theater

Bask in the glory of your home theater with these 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray movies

What good is a 4K TV if you don't have the means of pushing it to its limits? Here are our favorite 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays, all of which are nothing short of stunning. It'll make you wonder why you haven't always watched movies this way.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Samsung Q900 QN85Q900RAF
Home Theater

Samsung TVs are reportedly getting Google Assistant in 2019

Voice assistants aren't just for speakers anymore. Reports suggest Samsung's upcoming line of televisions for 2019 could include the Google Assistant built into the device, giving users voice control over the TV.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
best 4k tvs under 500 samsung nu7100 feat
Home Theater

Don’t cash in that 401(k)! These are the best 4K TVs you can get for under $500

These days, $500 can get you a pretty nice TV. Still, sorting through the litany of options online can be both boring and overwhelming, so we've put together a quick guide to the best TVs under $500.
Posted By Parker Hall, Caleb Denison
ultimate surround sound guide different formats explained sony ht st5000 dolby atmos soundbar
Home Theater

The ultimate surround sound guide: Different formats explained

Wondering which is the best surround sound format for your home theater system? Start by learning the technical differences between the various formats with our ultimate surround sound guide.
Posted By Parker Hall
Home Theater

Hero's homeworld of Kree revealed in the latest 'Captain Marvel' trailer

Academy Award winner Brie Larson will play Captain Marvel in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie hitting theaters in March 2019. Here's everything we know about Marvel's first female-led superhero movie.
Posted By Rick Marshall
what we do in the shadows sequel title taika waititi
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (December 2018)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Tech Trends to watch for at CES 2019
News

Tech trends to watch from CES 2019

With more than 4,400 exhibiting companies and more than 2.7 million square feet of exhibition hall, CES is overwhelming. Here's what to expect from the upcoming show, from A.I. and self-driving cars to 5G networks and 8K televisions.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
lg soundbar lineup 2019 news soundbars
Home Theater

LG’s 2019 soundbars get smarter with built-in Google Assistant, Dolby Atmos

LG has announced three new soundbars for 2019, ahead of its showcase at next years' Consumer Electronics Conference in Las Vegas, each equipped with Google Assistant, and with built-in support for Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound.
Posted By Parker Hall