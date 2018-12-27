Share

LG is out to prove that it doesn’t need much room to make a big impression. The company is getting ready to show off the second generation of its Cinebeam Laser 4K projector at CES 2019 in Las Vegas next month. According to LG, the device can project a massive 90-inch image onto any flat surface while sitting just two inches away from it.

To pull off this task, LG has taped Ultra Short Throw (UST) technology. UST solves the problem or needing to pull your projector way back or get it at just the right angle to fit the full screen on a wall or screen. It takes up less dedicated space and does away with the shadow-casting problems presented by your standard projector. Give the LG Cinebeam seven inches of space away from a surface and it can create a bright, vibrant, 120-inch image in no time.

The latest generation of the Cinebeam delivers 4K resolution and 2,500 ANSI lumens. In layman’s terms, this isn’t the projector that your teacher used in the classroom. This device can reproduce colors with accuracy thanks to its wide color gamut and even display deep shades of black that will enhance your immersion. It makes it a perfect projector for any entertainment room, especially because of its compact size.

In addition to the impressive picture that it provides in minimal space, the Cinebeam Laser 4K also is getting smarter thanks to the addition of artificial intelligence technology. LG’s projector can handle voice commands that make it easy to take control of the viewing experience without touching a remote control. Powered by LG’s A.I. solution ThinQ, the projector can be operated with commands like “play yoga videos on YouTube” or “turn off the projector after the movie is finished.” The remote included with the speaker also recognizes gesture controls so you can control the show without hitting a button.

LG’s Cinebeam Laser 4K projector will be on display at CES 2019, which is set to kick off on January 8. No word on when it will be available to bring into your own home yet, but expect LG to provide more information at next month’s trade show.