This LG soundbar with wireless subwoofer bundle is $150 off

After buying from TV deals, you’ll want to also take a look at soundbar deals to complete the home theater upgrade. If you’re looking for recommendations, here’s an offer that you shouldn’t miss — the LG SN4A soundbar and wireless subwoofer bundle at $150 off from Best Buy. You’ll only have to pay $130 instead of the bundle’s original price of $280, but you better hurry. There’s no information on when the discount will end, but we’re expecting it to go offline sooner rather than later.

Why you should buy the LG SN4A soundbar and wireless subwoofer bundle

As TVs advance with 4K Ultra HD resolution and smart features, their thin profiles don’t leave room for top-of-the-line speakers. If you want to enjoy an immersive cinematic experience in the comfort of your living room, you’ll have to supplement your TV’s video with audio from a soundbar. That’s where the LG SN4A soundbar comes in — it’s slim and easy to connect to your TV with either an optical cable or Bluetooth, but like the best soundbars, it’s capable of producing powerful sound to match the sharp visuals that you’ll be watching on your TV. It’s a 2.1-channel soundbar, which means that it has two channels — left and right — and that it comes with a subwoofer. The wireless subwoofer that’s included in the bundle pumps out 200 watts of low-frequency audio to create a fuller sound.

The LG SN4A soundbar features Adaptive Sound Control, which can identify what kind of content you’re watching and then automatically switches to the sound mode that’s the best match. The soundbar is also equipped with DTS Virtual: X technology, which enables a multi-dimensional audio experience by using virtual height and virtual surround channels, along with enhanced bass and clear dialogue.

Any home theater setup will benefit from the addition of a soundbar, and even more so if there’s a wireless subwoofer. That’s why the LG SN4A soundbar and wireless subwoofer bundle is an intriguing option — it’s a complete audio upgrade with just one purchase, not to mention the $150 discount from Best Buy that brings the bundle’s price down to just $130, which is less than half its sticker price of $280. You have to act fast though, because we’re not sure how much time is left on the offer.

