 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This LG soundbar with wireless subwoofer bundle is $150 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The LG SL4Y 2.1 Channel 300W Soundbar.

After buying from TV deals, you’ll want to also take a look at soundbar deals to complete the home theater upgrade. If you’re looking for recommendations, here’s an offer that you shouldn’t miss — the LG SN4A soundbar and wireless subwoofer bundle at $150 off from Best Buy. You’ll only have to pay $130 instead of the bundle’s original price of $280, but you better hurry. There’s no information on when the discount will end, but we’re expecting it to go offline sooner rather than later.

Why you should buy the LG SN4A soundbar and wireless subwoofer bundle

As TVs advance with 4K Ultra HD resolution and smart features, their thin profiles don’t leave room for top-of-the-line speakers. If you want to enjoy an immersive cinematic experience in the comfort of your living room, you’ll have to supplement your TV’s video with audio from a soundbar. That’s where the LG SN4A soundbar comes in — it’s slim and easy to connect to your TV with either an optical cable or Bluetooth, but like the best soundbars, it’s capable of producing powerful sound to match the sharp visuals that you’ll be watching on your TV. It’s a 2.1-channel soundbar, which means that it has two channels — left and right — and that it comes with a subwoofer. The wireless subwoofer that’s included in the bundle pumps out 200 watts of low-frequency audio to create a fuller sound.

The LG SN4A soundbar features Adaptive Sound Control, which can identify what kind of content you’re watching and then automatically switches to the sound mode that’s the best match. The soundbar is also equipped with DTS Virtual: X technology, which enables a multi-dimensional audio experience by using virtual height and virtual surround channels, along with enhanced bass and clear dialogue.

Related

Any home theater setup will benefit from the addition of a soundbar, and even more so if there’s a wireless subwoofer. That’s why the LG SN4A soundbar and wireless subwoofer bundle is an intriguing option — it’s a complete audio upgrade with just one purchase, not to mention the $150 discount from Best Buy that brings the bundle’s price down to just $130, which is less than half its sticker price of $280. You have to act fast though, because we’re not sure how much time is left on the offer.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
One of Samsung’s best 85-inch QLED TVs is $1300 off right now
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 9, 2023 2:35AM
Samsung 2021 QN80A 4K QLED TV

Samsung frequently offers some of the best TV deals around and that's certainly the case with the offer it has on the Samsung 85-inch Q80B QLED TV right now. Normally priced at $3,300, you can buy it today for $2,000. A saving of $1,300 is fantastic going. Even if this still isn't exactly in impulse buy territory, it's one of the best QLED TV deals around. If you've been holding out to treat yourself to a high-end and huge TV for less, you're going to love this TV.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch Q80B QLED TV
As one of the best TV brands around, it's clear that Samsung knows how to make many of the best TVs. The Samsung 85-inch Q80B QLED TV is pretty special. QLED is one of the best technologies for TV owners right now thanks to how it offers deep blacks, bright whites, and fantastic imagery at all times. The Samsung 85-inch Q80B QLED TV adds to all this through its use of Quantum HDR so you get truly immersive colors that provide you with fantastic detail at all times.

Read more
Samsung’s ultra-loud party speaker just got a $200 price cut
Albert Bassili
By Albert Bassili
March 9, 2023 12:01AM
samsung mx st90b sound tower deal march 2023 lifestyle

Whether you're watching movies or listening to music, you deserve a high quality speaker -- especially if you're having people over. The speakers set the tone of the party, and a tiny Bluetooth speaker just isn't going to cut it. Samsung is one of the highest quality audio equipment manufacturers in the world, and they have a great speaker for parties: the MX-ST90B Sound Tower. It's great for both indoor and outdoor events. It isn't exactly cheap, but right now it has a nice discount. It's $200 off, bringing the total to $1,000. Here's why you should consider dropping that kind of cash on your sound system.

Why you should buy the Samsung MX-ST90B Sound Tower
What sets the MX-ST90B Sound Tower is the massive 1,700 watts of power it can put through its speakers, meaning you can fill a significantly large room with sound if you'd like. It has six speakers inside, two of each bass, mids, and tweeters, so you have a full range of frequencies to work with, especially if you love bass since it has some excellent bass boosting. We certainly appreciate the app that connects to the speaker, which gives you a lot of control over the EQ, something we don't often find in speakers that come with preset EQs. Speaking of which, if you'd rather not fuss around with EQ settings, there are a few sound modes that you can pick from Party, Standard(MONO), Hip-Hop, EDM, Rock, Latin, House, and Regeea.

Read more
Samsung’s flagship Q990B soundbar bundle is $400 off today
Albert Bassili
By Albert Bassili
March 8, 2023 10:00PM
samsung hw q990b atmos soundbar review ry 10

Have you read up on our ultimate surround sound guide and decided you need to upgrade your home theater? There are a ton of options, and deciding which of the best soundbar deals to choose isn't easy. But sometimes the decision is made for you when an incredible device gets a hefty discount. That's the case with the HW-Q990B from Samsung. The soundbar is $400 off right now, down to just $1,500. Let us explain why even a price tag in the quadruple digits is a steal for a soundbar like this.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4ch Soundbar

Read more