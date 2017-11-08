Stay hidden in the elements with Master and Dynamic’s Greene Street headphones

Picture this: It’s colder than a yeti eating frozen spaghetti. You’re perched 15 feet up in the nook of a dead tree, waiting for an elk that might never show up. Finally, it appears, then runs off as the rising sun glints off your shiny chrome headphones. Curses! Time to find something more suitable.

With Master and Dynamic’s new Greene Street Collection, launching alongside the company’s A World Apart holiday campaign, matching your camouflage to your headphones has never been easier! Impress your hunting buddies– the sartorially inclined, anyway — with a pair of Master and Dynamic cans in one of three dashing new colors: Black, olive, and camouflage.

Tthe Greene Street Collection adds two new colorways to three existing sets of Master and Dynamic headphones: The noise-isolating MH40 (olive and camo), the excellent MW50 (olive and black), and the top-tier MW60 (olive and camo). The associated campaign, A World Apart — see video below — features a character in a full ghillie suit traipsing through New York City, bringing a decidedly military/hunting aesthetic to the urban jungle.

Each of the three headphones are outfitted with premium cowhide leather for bands, ultra-soft lambskin for cups, 45mm high-performance neodymium drivers, and stainless steel in between. Both the MW50 and the MW60 are wireless, while the MH40 features heavy-duty woven cables for maximum durability.

In addition to the new colorways, Master and Dynamic is bolstering its holiday campaign with a New York-based pop-up shop (the company’s first ever retail location), which will take place in SoHo on Black Friday (November 24) through the end of the calendar year. The relatively young audio brand (launched in May 2014 and headquartered in Manhattan) doesn’t just limit itself to headphones, either. Earlier this year, Master and Dynamic introduced a high-end wireless speaker — the MA770 — boasting proprietary materials, a unique form factor, and an ultra-premium price point.

The new headphone colors are available now via Master and Dynamic. The MH40 cost $399, the MW50 cost $449, and the MW60 cost $549. All three headphones are also available in silver, black, and brown variants, among other options.