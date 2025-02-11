Mixx packages a Bluetooth turntable with wireless speakers for $300

 Skip to main content
Mixx Audio, a relative newcomer to the budget audio category, has an intriguing new package for those who want to dip their toes into the world of vinyl — without spending a fortune or foregoing the convenience of wireless digital audio. The Mixx Analog System 5 combines a Bluetooth-capable turntable with a pair of Bluetooth bookshelf speakers, for $300. The system comes in either black or white color options and you can grab it right now on Amazon.

The turntable sits on a wooden plinth and the angled aluminum tonearm comes with an Audio-Technica AT3600L moving magnet cartridge. It uses a belt drive and can run at both 33 and 45 RPM speeds, with a dedicated pitch control feature. A 45 RPM adapter is also included for playing singles.

Mixx Analog System 5 turntable and Bluetooth speaker combo.
Mixx Audio

On the rear of the deck are several connectivity options. You can choose between a line level or phono output from the stereo RCA jacks, or you switch to a Bluetooth output.

Mixx Analog System 5 turntable and Bluetooth speaker combo.
Mixx Audio

The included wireless 2-way speakers have a claimed 50-watt output, and in addition to their Bluetooth connection (which can be used with the turntable or any other Bluetooth source), they have line-in, optical, coaxial, and USB playback ports.

The speakers have adjustable bass and treble, a come with a remote control.

Mixx Analog System 5 turntable and Bluetooth speaker combo.
Mixx Audio

Mixx hasn’t indicated which Bluetooth codecs are supported or whether the speakers are capable of simultaneous multipoint connections.

Earlier in February, Mixx announced a $99 suitcase record player featuring built-in speakers and bi-directional Bluetooth transmission, letting you play vinyl wirelessly or use the record player as a Bluetooth speaker.

