Watch every MLS game for free this weekend on Apple TV

Phil Nickinson
By

The 2023 MLS season finally is upon us, with 13 games on Saturday, February 25, and one more on Sunday, February 26. And you can watch every minute of any game this weekend — for free — as part of the inaugural matches on MLS Season Pass.

MLS Season Pass on a TV.

Some other matches also will be available free on Apple TV the weekends of March 4 and March 11.

MLS Season Pass is your all-access portal to all things Major League Soccer. It lives on the Apple TV app (which is different than the Apple TV hardware, or the Apple TV+ subscription service). It costs $15 a month or $100 for the season if you don’t have Apple TV+, or $13 a month or $80 for the season if you do. And as a reminder, if you’re a T-Mobile subscriber, you can get MLS Season Pass for free this season as part of the T-Mobile Tuesdays promotion. Just be sure to sign up by March 14.

Related

An MLS Season Pass subscription gets you every single minute of every single game, plus the playoffs. You’ll also get MLS Next and MLS Next Pro games, so you can check in on the MLS developmental leagues, too. Plus there are pregame and post-game shows, the MLS 360 wraparound show for highlights as they happen, and features on your favorite players and teams.

MLS Season Pass is available on pretty much any modern streaming platform, from Roku and Amazon Fire TV to Google TV and Android TV, and of course, Apple TV. It’s also available on Android and iOS devices, on various smart TVs, and in a web browser. You’ll just need an Apple ID, and the Apple TV app.

Here’s what’s on tap this weekend on MLS Season Pass (all times are ET):

Saturday, February 25

  • NYCFC at Nashville, 4:30 p.m. (Also on Fox)
  • San Jose at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
  • New England at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
  • Houston at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
  • Toronto at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
  • Montreal at Miami FC, 7:30 p.m.
  • New York Red Bulls at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
  • Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
  • St. Louis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
  • Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
  • LAFC at L.A. Galaxy, postponed due to weather
  • Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
  • Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 26

  • Colorado at Seattle, 8 p.m. (Also on FS1)

