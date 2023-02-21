 Skip to main content
T-Mobile customers can now get MLS Season Pass for free

Phil Nickinson
By

As was foretold, T-Mobile customers can now grab their free subscription to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. It’s part of the “T-Mobile Tuesdays” incentive that gives subscribers free stuff throughout the year, and the latest in a string of streaming-related freebies made available by the wireless provider.

MLS Season Pass on T-Mobile Tuesday app.

All you’ll need to make good on the promotion is a T-Mobile account and the T-Mobile Tuesday app. From there, you’ll be prompted to redeem a unique code. Log in to your Apple account, use that unique code, and you’re good t ogo.

Once that’s taken care of, you’ll also need the Apple TV app, which is easy enough since it’s available on pretty much any modern streaming platform, from Roku to Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and Android TV — and of course on the Apple TV hardware. It’s also available on various smart TVs. And if none of that applies to you, Apple TV also is available in a web browser.

Simple enough. And after that, you’ll be able to watch every single MLS game this season, including the playoffs later this year — and all without blackout restrictions. You’ll also be able to watch MLS Next and MLS Next Pro developmental games, watch features on your favorite players and teams, and catch pregame and post-game analysis.

For those who don’t have T-Mobile, MLS Season Pass is now available for $15 a month ($100 for the season) if you don’t also subscribe to Apple TV+, or $13 a month (or $80 a season) if you do.

There is a tiny bit of fine print here, too. The freebie is only good for the 2023 season, and you’ll have to redeem your code by 4:59 a.m. ET on March 14.

Other than that, enjoy the freebie, and enjoy the games.

