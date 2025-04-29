 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 surround sound system has a $1,200 discount

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Nakamichi Dragon Surround System Review
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

We’re always on the lookout for the best soundbar deals, and every once in a while, we uncover a sale that makes us do a double-take. Today is one of those days, as we learned that the incredible Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 Dolby Atmos Soundbar is on sale this week: For a limited time, you’ll pay $2,800 instead of $4,000! That’s $1,200 in savings.

We tested this premium audio system back in July 2023, and our reviewer said, “The Nakamichi Dragon is just light-years ahead of any soundbar-based system.”

Why you should buy the Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 Soundbar

The Nakamichi Dragon isn’t your everyday soundbar: it’s a gleaming golden goose egg of a surround sound system that can go toe to toe with any wired Dolby Atmos speakers on the market. 

Related

Classed as an 11.4.6 configuration, the Dragon soundbar is loaded with forward, side, and up-firing drivers that are engineered to fill every square inch of your home theater with pulse-pounding audio. The system also comes with satellite speakers and two wireless 12-inch subwoofers. When it comes to size and volume, this isn’t the soundbar to own if you live in an apartment building, but we won’t tattle if you decide your neighbors deserve it! 

The Dragon has three HDMI 2.1 connections and an eARC output for wiring the bar to your TV. There’s even a Bluetooth input that supports aptX HD for streaming tunes from your phone or tablet to the soundbar. The system also supports every Dolby and DTS codec known to man, including the newer DTS:X Pro format.

Yes, it’s indeed on the bulky side, but the Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 is built like an oil refinery. Not to mention, the industrial aesthetic is super-cool for those into cosmetics. 

Save $1,200 on the Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 when you purchase today, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best Sonos deals, best Bose deals, and best Amazon deals for even more markdowns on premium home theater products!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
One of TCL’s biggest TVs has a huge $1,700 discount!
2024 TCL Q6 4K QLED TV.

You may be wondering if you should stick to the tried and true projector-with-projector-screen combo for a larger viewing space. Then again, there’s nothing wrong with owning a gargantuan TV. As such, we came across this fantastic Best Buy offer on one of TCL’s biggest 2024 sets:

Right now, when you order the 98-inch TCL Q6 Series (2024) at Best Buy, you’ll only spend $1,700. And if that sounds like a lot, consider the fact that this size usually costs $3,000.

Read more
This 97-inch TV has a $4,000 discount, and it still costs an arm and a leg
The LG 65-inch G2 4K OLED Smart TV against a white background.

For those who are willing to shell out a significant amount for OLED TV deals, check this out: The 97-inch LG G2 Series OLED 4K TV Gallery Edition is available from Best Buy at $4,000 off. You would think that with this discount, the TV's going to be affordable, but it only drops its price from $22,000 to $18,000. That's still a very expensive TV, but if you were already thinking about making this investment, you might as well enjoy the savings, so proceed with your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 97-inch LG G2 Series OLED 4K TV Gallery Edition
The LG G2 Series OLED 4K TV Gallery Edition was in contention for the best TV of 2022, and two years later, it's still going to turn heads. The 97-inch screen is simply enormous, and you're going to need to consult our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have the appropriate amount of space for it in your living room. The display offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, and it's powered by LG's a9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K for the ability to automatically adjust settings for improved video and audio based on what you're watching. The OLED TV is also powered by LG's webOS, for access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.

Read more
This 65-inch Samsung QLED TV has a massive $1,100 discount
An aerial views of a coastline shown on a Samsung QN90C.

You probably didn't think that you can get a four-digit discount on a QLED TV deals, but Samsung is proving all of us wrong. The 65-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV is currently $1,100 off. From its original price of $2,800, it's all the way down to $1,700, which is a fantastic price for a screen that will elevate any home theater setup. You'll have to act fast though, as we're not sure how much time is left before this offer gets removed, and once it's gone, you may have to wait a while before you get another chance at it.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
If you're thinking about upgrading to a QLED TV, the Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV is one of our top choices right now. It's the runner-up in our rankings of the best QLED TVs with its "near-impeccable HDR performance, chart-topping peak brightness levels, terrific reflection handling, and some of the best gaming features you’ll find." It also runs on Samsung's Tizen platform, for access to all of the popular streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+. The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV is going to be the best QLED TV for most people, especially if you're able to take advantage of Samsung's discount.

Read more