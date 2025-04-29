The Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 surround sound system has a $1,200 discount

We’re always on the lookout for the best soundbar deals, and every once in a while, we uncover a sale that makes us do a double-take. Today is one of those days, as we learned that the incredible Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 Dolby Atmos Soundbar is on sale this week: For a limited time, you’ll pay $2,800 instead of $4,000! That’s $1,200 in savings.

We tested this premium audio system back in July 2023, and our reviewer said, “The Nakamichi Dragon is just light-years ahead of any soundbar-based system.”

Why you should buy the Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 Soundbar

The Nakamichi Dragon isn’t your everyday soundbar: it’s a gleaming golden goose egg of a surround sound system that can go toe to toe with any wired Dolby Atmos speakers on the market.

Classed as an 11.4.6 configuration, the Dragon soundbar is loaded with forward, side, and up-firing drivers that are engineered to fill every square inch of your home theater with pulse-pounding audio. The system also comes with satellite speakers and two wireless 12-inch subwoofers. When it comes to size and volume, this isn’t the soundbar to own if you live in an apartment building, but we won’t tattle if you decide your neighbors deserve it!

The Dragon has three HDMI 2.1 connections and an eARC output for wiring the bar to your TV. There’s even a Bluetooth input that supports aptX HD for streaming tunes from your phone or tablet to the soundbar. The system also supports every Dolby and DTS codec known to man, including the newer DTS:X Pro format.

Yes, it’s indeed on the bulky side, but the Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 is built like an oil refinery. Not to mention, the industrial aesthetic is super-cool for those into cosmetics.

