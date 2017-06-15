Philips’ new 5000 series 4K TVs feature Chromecast integration, and a very nice price

Why it matters to you A 4K TV with casting built-in is nothing new, but with a number of TV-related updated coming to Chromecast and Google Home, Philips' 5000 series may stand out Vizio's SmartCast models.

If you’re looking for a new 4K UHD TV as the centerpiece for your home theater setup that doesn’t totally break the bank, you may want to check out Philips’ new 5000 series of UHD Smart TVs with Chromecast integration. The new line was previously shown off by Philips at CES 2017, and just became available.

The Philips 5000 series includes models in four different screen sizes, including 43, 50, 55 and 65 inches, starting at just over $500. Each model comes standard with features you’d expect from a UHD smart TV such as HDR support and 4K upscaling for HD content, as well as the ability to cast 4K content directly to the TV from your phone or tablet through the built-in Chromecast system.

While casting to TVs without an external device has been done by other brands, including Vizio’s SmartCast models, Chromecast is now more enticing than ever with new Google updates, allowing these TVs to integrate into the Google Home ecosystem. Users can now control their TV with voice commands via Google Assistant, and even pause and play YouTube videos. The system is also poised to get an update in early 2018 that will expand functionality to allow Chromecast to display information on the TV screen like news alerts and weather.

In terms of inputs and connection support, all 5000 series TVs include a USB port, Optical audio out, Ethernet port, support for 802.11ac WiFi, and three HDMI 2.0a ports with HDCP 2.2 compliance, meaning the TVs will support all your 4K content, from a UHD Blu-ray, to video games on 4K HDR enabled consoles like the Xbox One S or PS4 Pro. However, it’s worth noting that, while the 5000 series TVs support HDR10, they do not support the other popular HDR format, Dolby Vision.

When it comes to audio, the 5000 series features Philips’ Sonic Emotion Premium and Sonic Emotion Absolute 3D, which Philips claims “produces immersive 3D sound experiences with a precise soundstage and clear dialog.”

The entire Philips 5000 series is available from retailers now, with pricing listed below: