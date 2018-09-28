Digital Trends
Xbox One X vs. PlayStation 4 Pro: Clash of the Titans

Will Fulton
Xbox One X review controller in front
Two years ago, events at E3 2016 marked what many considered to be the beginning of the end for the traditional game console cycle. Both Sony and Microsoft revealed substantially upgraded versions of their flagship consoles, which provide a far greater leap in technical performance than any previous iteration that wasn’t an entirely new console.

Both the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X are now available, and unlike with the original Xbox One and PlayStation 4, Microsoft’s console is actually superior in several key technical areas.

With that background in mind, let’s compare the two souped-up consoles side by side, considering all major factors. It’s our hope that this guide will help you decide between a PS4 Pro Pro and an Xbox One X.

Specs

 

Xbox One X

PlayStation 4 Pro

Dimensions 11.8 x 9.4 x 2.4 inches 12.8 x 11.6 x 2.1 inches
Weight  8.4 pounds 7.2 pounds
Color Black Black
CPU 2.3GHz x86 AMD Jaguar eight-core (custom) 2.1GHz x86 AMD Jaguar eight-core
GPU 6 teraflops (TFLOPS), 40 customized compute units @ 1,172MHz 4.2 teraflops (TFLOPS), 36 improved GCN compute units @ 911MHz
Memory 12GB GDDR5 RAM 8GB GDDR5 RAM
Memory bandwidth 326GB/s 218GB/s
Storage 1TB 2.5-inch 1TB 2.5-inch
Optical drive 4K UHD Blu-ray Blu-ray
4K Yes Yes
HDR Yes Yes
Ports HDMI 2.0a in/out, 3x USB 3.0, S/PDIF, IR out HDMI, 3x USB 3.1
Online subscription Xbox Live ($60/yr) PS Plus ($60/yr)
Connectivity Yes Yes
Price $500 $400
Availability Now  Now
Digital Trends review 4 out of 5 stars 3.5 out of 5 stars

Hardware and performance

Under the hood, the most striking differences between the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X are in their memory and GPUs. Xbox One X’s GPU clocks in at an impressive 6 teraflops, with 40 customized compute units at 1,172MHz, greater than the PS4 Pro’s 4.2 teraflops, with 36 improved GCN compute units at 911MHz. In terms of raw power that makes the Xbox One X more comparable to PC GPUs like the Radeon RX 480. Memory is also significantly boosted at 12GB of GDDR5 RAM vs. the PS4 Pro’s 8GB of DDR5, pushing the Xbox One X’s memory bandwidth up to 326GB/s over 218GB/s on the Pro. The difference in CPU power is much narrower, but the customized Jaguar cores in the Xbox One X may squeeze out better performance in testing.

With such a gap between GPU and memory, the Xbox One X consistently outperforms the PlayStation 4 Pro with third-party games — though there are occasional exceptions.

Winner: Xbox One X

Resolution

Anthem running on Xbox One X Microsoft E3 2017 Press Conference

One of Xbox One X’s best perks is its ability to run games in 4K resolution at a steady 60 frames per second, which we see showcased in many of Microsoft’s first-party titles such as Forza Motrosport 7. Many Xbox One games, including third-party titles are able to run at native 4K. The Pro’s record has been spotty, with developers using techniques like checkerboarding to improve visuals, but not consistently hitting 4K in practice — and these games often take a framerate penalty.

Xbox One X also provides better support for users without 4K televisions. Microsoft requires that all games which are natively at higher resolutions use super-sampling with 1080p displays. This means regular HD televisions will get richer images than with a standard Xbox One. Support for this feature has been inconsistent with the PS4 Pro, even in first-party titles, such as The Last Guardian.

Winner: Xbox One X

