Get the full PS4 Pro experience. Here's every game you can play in 4K HDR

The PlayStation 4 Pro, a high-powered version of Sony’s very popular PS4 platform, supports 4K and high-dynamic range (HDR) content, as well offering a number of technical improvements to PS4 games old and new. Though the console’s increased power can benefit any PS4 game, some games will be optimized to take full advantage of the Pro’s hardware. A couple of Xbox One consoles support this technology too, and we have a list of games for that as well.

Sony has referred to these games, particularly the ones that are already out, as “forward compatible.” New games with 4K and HDR features will sport a “PS4 Pro Enhanced” label, which lets buyers easily spot titles that make use of the extra power. If you need a primer to what all this fancy graphical nonsense means, we suggest checking out our complete guide to HDR.

The nature of these enhancements varies from game to game. For many of the games announced so far, the difference will come in the form of higher resolution — 2017’s Horizon: Zero Dawn, for example, touts 4K resolution. Call of Duty: Black Ops III and Infinite Warfare received a similar boost, while other titles will come with the ability to customize these enhancements.

Rise of the Tomb Raider, for instance, is capable of running in 4K, yet you can keep the resolution at 1080p and boost the framerate or add extra visual details to the game’s world. If you plan on buying a PlayStation VR headset, you’ll also see performance improvements through the PlayStation 4 Pro, and the resolution on shared images will increase. These images will not, however, be in 4K resolution.

If you’re thinking about upgrading to the PS4 Pro, you’ll want to make sure you have at least a couple of games that take advantage of the technology. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of every game that features, or will feature, some sort of dedicated PS4 Pro support. We’ve also listed the specific enhancements each game will receive when the information has been made available, and we’ll continue to update this list as more games are confirmed.

Game 4K? HDR? Extra Features
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
 No No Improved framerate
Agents of Mayhem No Yes Better textures, better shadows, up to 60 frames per second
Assassin’s Creed III
 Yes Yes
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Yes Yes
Assassin’s Creed Origins Yes Yes
Assassin’s Creed Rogue: Remastered Yes No
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Yes No
Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection Yes No
Battlefield 1 No No Increased resolution, better shadow and terrain detail
Battlezone (VR) No No PlayStation VR: Increased resolution, dynamic lighting, and reflections
Bound Yes No PlayStation VR: Double the pixels and extra effects
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Yes No
Burnout Paradise Remastered Yes No 60 frames per second
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Yes No
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Yes Yes
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Yes No
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Yes No
Call of Duty: WWII No No 1620p
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy No No 1440p
Dark Souls Remastered No No 1880p
Dark Souls 3 No No Increased framerate
Days Gone
 Yes Yes
Death Stranding Yes Yes
Destiny 2 Yes No
Detroit: Become Human Yes Yes
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Yes Yes
Devil May Cry 5 Yes Yes
Dirt 4 No No Better lighting and shadows, better anti-aliasing
Dishonored 2 No No Higher 1440p resolution, but not 4K
DriveClub VR (VR) No No
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition Yes No Temporal anti-aliasing on 1080p displays
Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited Yes No Increased fidelity with 1080p displays
F1 2017 Yes Yes Better image quality on 1080p displays
Fallout 4 No No Native 1440p visuals, enhanced draw distance
Far Cry 5 Yes Yes
Far Cry New Dawn Yes Yes
Farpoint
(VR)		 No No PlayStation VR: Crisper visuals
FIFA 18 Yes Yes
FIFA 19 Yes Yes
Final Fantasy XV Yes Yes High framerate option for 1080p displays
Firewatch No No UI renders at 4K, better detail distance and shadows on 1080p displays
For Honor Yes No
Get Even Yes No
God of War Yes Yes Dynamic 4K resolution, increased clarity on 1080p displays, high-framerate option
Gran Turismo Sport Yes Yes
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice No No 60 frames per second, increased resolution options
Helldivers Yes No
Hitman No Yes 1440p, UI renders at native 4K, better textures, lighting, anti-aliasing, and higher overall resolution.
Horizon: Zero Dawn
 Yes Yes Better image quality on 1080p displays.
Infamous: Second Son Yes Yes Smoother visuals on 1080p displays.
Infamous: First Light Yes Yes Smoother visuals on 1080p displays.
Injustice 2 No No 1440p, better texture quality
Just Cause 4 No No Higher resolution.
Killing Floor 2 Yes No Increased textures, dynamic shadows are crisper, higher framerate on 1080p displays.
Kingdom Hearts III No No Higher resolution
Knack 2 No No Options for either 1800p visuals or higher framerate
L.A. Noire Yes No
Lawbreakers No No 1440p, smoother framerate
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Yes No
Lumines Remastered
 Yes No
Mantis Burn Racing Yes No Crisper resolution for 1080p displays
Madden NFL 18 Yes Yes Will run at higher framerate (60+ fps) in 1080p
Mafia III No No 1440p, improved framerate
Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
 Yes No
Mass Effect: Andromeda
 Yes Yes
Metro Exodus No Yes
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Yes No
MLB The Show 18 Yes Yes Multiple performance modes, including “faster” and “balanced.”
MLB The Show 19 Yes yes
Monster Hunter World Yes Yes Options to improve visual effects or framerate
NBA 2K18 Yes Yes
Neon Chrome Yes No
Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Yes Yes 60 frames per second
Nioh Yes No Anti-aliasing enhancement and framerate boost options on 1080p displays
Onrush
 Yes Yes Choice of resolution or framerate boost
Paragon No No 1080p, 60 frames per second
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
 No Yes
PlayStation VR Worlds (VR) No No
Prey No No Better visual quality, less texture pop-in
Project Cars 2 No No Dynamic resolution, smoother framerate
Pyre Yes No 60 frames per second
Ratchet & Clank No Yes Higher resolution on 4K displays. More antialiasing. Crisper image on 1080p displays.
Red Dead Redemption 2 Yes Yes
Red Faction: Guerilla Re-Mars-tered No No Higher resolution
Resident Evil 2 No Yes Higher resolution
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Yes Yes
Rez Infinite Yes No Higher resolution when using PlayStation VR
Ride 2 Yes No
RIGS Mechanized Combat League (VR) No No
Rise of the Tomb Raider Yes No Increased detail in 1080p, “High frame rate” mode in 1080p.
Robinson: The Journey (VR) No No Higher resolution, longer view distances, improved textures, and lighting
Rocket League Yes No Runs at 60 frames per second in 4K, “in all arenas.”
Shadow of the Colossus Yes Yes Higher-framerate option
Shadow of the Tomb Raider No Yes 1872p
Smite Yes No
Sniper Elite 4 No No Faster loading times, better lighting, better framerate
Spider-Man Yes Yes
Star Wars: Battlefront II No No 60 frames per second
Tekken 7 No No Better textures, smoother framerate
Tennis World Tour
 Yes Yes Native 4K resolution
Tetris Effect Yes Yes
The Crew 2
 No No Higher resolution
The Evil Within 2 No No Unlocked framerate, 1260p resolution
The Last Guardian Yes Yes
The Last of Us: Left Behind Yes Yes More detailed terrain, buildings, and foliage, higher quality shadows, 1800p 60 frames per second option
The Last of Us: Remastered Yes Yes More detailed terrain, buildings, and foliage, higher quality shadows, 1800p 60 frames per second option
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II: Kai Yes No 60 frames per second
The Playroom VR (VR) No No Increased resolution
The Surge Yes Yes Option for 60 frames per second mode
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Yes Yes Better texture filter and ambient occlusion
The Witness
 Yes Yes Increased anti-aliasing quality
Thumper Yes No Better anti-aliasing
Titanfall 2 No No Increased resolution, better shadows
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands No No Appears to be 1440p
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 No Yes
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Yes Yes More detailed terrain, buildings, and foliage, 1080p multiplayer resolution, crisper graphics on 1080p displays.
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Yes Yes 60 frames per second
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (VR) No No
Viking Squad Yes No
Watch Dogs 2 No No 1080p, not 4K
Wheels of Aurelia Yes No
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus No No 1440p
World of Tanks Yes Yes Smoother framerates
WWE 2K18 No No 60 frames per second

Not specified

XCOM 2 Steep
Hustle Kings Super Stardust Ultra
Knack

