Get the full PS4 Pro experience. Here's every game you can play in 4K HDR

Share

The PlayStation 4 Pro, a high-powered version of Sony’s very popular PS4 platform, supports 4K and high-dynamic range (HDR) content, as well offering a number of technical improvements to PS4 games old and new. Though the console’s increased power can benefit any PS4 game, some games will be optimized to take full advantage of the Pro’s hardware. A couple of Xbox One consoles support this technology too, and we have a list of games for that as well.

Sony has referred to these games, particularly the ones that are already out, as “forward compatible.” New games with 4K and HDR features will sport a “PS4 Pro Enhanced” label, which lets buyers easily spot titles that make use of the extra power. If you need a primer to what all this fancy graphical nonsense means, we suggest checking out our complete guide to HDR.

The nature of these enhancements varies from game to game. For many of the games announced so far, the difference will come in the form of higher resolution — 2017’s Horizon: Zero Dawn, for example, touts 4K resolution. Call of Duty: Black Ops III and Infinite Warfare received a similar boost, while other titles will come with the ability to customize these enhancements.

Rise of the Tomb Raider, for instance, is capable of running in 4K, yet you can keep the resolution at 1080p and boost the framerate or add extra visual details to the game’s world. If you plan on buying a PlayStation VR headset, you’ll also see performance improvements through the PlayStation 4 Pro, and the resolution on shared images will increase. These images will not, however, be in 4K resolution.

If you’re thinking about upgrading to the PS4 Pro, you’ll want to make sure you have at least a couple of games that take advantage of the technology. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of every game that features, or will feature, some sort of dedicated PS4 Pro support. We’ve also listed the specific enhancements each game will receive when the information has been made available, and we’ll continue to update this list as more games are confirmed.

Not specified