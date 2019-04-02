Get the full PS4 Pro experience. Here's every game you can play in 4K HDR

The PlayStation 4 Pro, a high-powered version of Sony’s very popular PS4 platform, supports 4K and high-dynamic range (HDR) content, as well offering a number of technical improvements to PS4 games old and new. Though the console’s increased power can benefit any PS4 game, some games will be optimized to take full advantage of the Pro’s hardware. A couple of Xbox One consoles support this technology too, and we have a list of games for that as well.
Sony has referred to these games, particularly the ones that are already out, as “forward compatible.” New games with 4K and HDR features will sport a “PS4 Pro Enhanced” label, which lets buyers easily spot titles that make use of the extra power. If you need a primer to what all this fancy graphical nonsense means, we suggest checking out our complete guide to HDR.
The nature of these enhancements varies from game to game. For many of the games announced so far, the difference will come in the form of higher resolution — 2017’s Horizon: Zero Dawn, for example, touts 4K resolution. Call of Duty: Black Ops III and Infinite Warfare received a similar boost, while other titles will come with the ability to customize these enhancements.
Rise of the Tomb Raider, for instance, is capable of running in 4K, yet you can keep the resolution at 1080p and boost the framerate or add extra visual details to the game’s world. If you plan on buying a PlayStation VR headset, you’ll also see performance improvements through the PlayStation 4 Pro, and the resolution on shared images will increase. These images will not, however, be in 4K resolution.
If you’re thinking about upgrading to the PS4 Pro, you’ll want to make sure you have at least a couple of games that take advantage of the technology. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of every game that features, or will feature, some sort of dedicated PS4 Pro support. We’ve also listed the specific enhancements each game will receive when the information has been made available, and we’ll continue to update this list as more games are confirmed.
|Game
|4K?
|HDR?
|Extra Features
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|No
|No
|Improved framerate
|Agents of Mayhem
|No
|Yes
|Better textures, better shadows, up to 60 frames per second
|Assassin’s Creed III
|Yes
|Yes
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Yes
|Yes
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Yes
|Yes
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue: Remastered
|Yes
|No
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Yes
|No
|Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
|Yes
|No
|Battlefield 1
|No
|No
|Increased resolution, better shadow and terrain detail
|Battlezone (VR)
|No
|No
|PlayStation VR: Increased resolution, dynamic lighting, and reflections
|Bound
|Yes
|No
|PlayStation VR: Double the pixels and extra effects
|Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
|Yes
|No
|Burnout Paradise Remastered
|Yes
|No
|60 frames per second
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|Yes
|No
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
|Yes
|Yes
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
|Yes
|No
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
|Yes
|No
|Call of Duty: WWII
|No
|No
|1620p
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|No
|No
|1440p
|Dark Souls Remastered
|No
|No
|1880p
|Dark Souls 3
|No
|No
|Increased framerate
|Days Gone
|Yes
|Yes
|Death Stranding
|Yes
|Yes
|Destiny 2
|Yes
|No
|Detroit: Become Human
|Yes
|Yes
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
|Yes
|Yes
|Devil May Cry 5
|Yes
|Yes
|Dirt 4
|No
|No
|Better lighting and shadows, better anti-aliasing
|Dishonored 2
|No
|No
|Higher 1440p resolution, but not 4K
|DriveClub VR (VR)
|No
|No
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition
|Yes
|No
|Temporal anti-aliasing on 1080p displays
|Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
|Yes
|No
|Increased fidelity with 1080p displays
|F1 2017
|Yes
|Yes
|Better image quality on 1080p displays
|Fallout 4
|No
|No
|Native 1440p visuals, enhanced draw distance
|Far Cry 5
|Yes
|Yes
|Far Cry New Dawn
|Yes
|Yes
|Farpoint
(VR)
|No
|No
|PlayStation VR: Crisper visuals
|FIFA 18
|Yes
|Yes
|FIFA 19
|Yes
|Yes
|Final Fantasy XV
|Yes
|Yes
|High framerate option for 1080p displays
|Firewatch
|No
|No
|UI renders at 4K, better detail distance and shadows on 1080p displays
|For Honor
|Yes
|No
|Get Even
|Yes
|No
|God of War
|Yes
|Yes
|Dynamic 4K resolution, increased clarity on 1080p displays, high-framerate option
|Gran Turismo Sport
|Yes
|Yes
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|No
|No
|60 frames per second, increased resolution options
|Helldivers
|Yes
|No
|Hitman
|No
|Yes
|1440p, UI renders at native 4K, better textures, lighting, anti-aliasing, and higher overall resolution.
|Horizon: Zero Dawn
|Yes
|Yes
|Better image quality on 1080p displays.
|Infamous: Second Son
|Yes
|Yes
|Smoother visuals on 1080p displays.
|Infamous: First Light
|Yes
|Yes
|Smoother visuals on 1080p displays.
|Injustice 2
|No
|No
|1440p, better texture quality
|Just Cause 4
|No
|No
|Higher resolution.
|Killing Floor 2
|Yes
|No
|Increased textures, dynamic shadows are crisper, higher framerate on 1080p displays.
|Kingdom Hearts III
|No
|No
|Higher resolution
|Knack 2
|No
|No
|Options for either 1800p visuals or higher framerate
|L.A. Noire
|Yes
|No
|Lawbreakers
|No
|No
|1440p, smoother framerate
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm
|Yes
|No
|Lumines Remastered
|Yes
|No
|Mantis Burn Racing
|Yes
|No
|Crisper resolution for 1080p displays
|Madden NFL 18
|Yes
|Yes
|Will run at higher framerate (60+ fps) in 1080p
|Mafia III
|No
|No
|1440p, improved framerate
|Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
|Yes
|No
|Mass Effect: Andromeda
|Yes
|Yes
|Metro Exodus
|No
|Yes
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
|Yes
|No
|MLB The Show 18
|Yes
|Yes
|Multiple performance modes, including “faster” and “balanced.”
|MLB The Show 19
|Yes
|yes
|Monster Hunter World
|Yes
|Yes
|Options to improve visual effects or framerate
|NBA 2K18
|Yes
|Yes
|Neon Chrome
|Yes
|No
|Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
|Yes
|Yes
|60 frames per second
|Nioh
|Yes
|No
|Anti-aliasing enhancement and framerate boost options on 1080p displays
|Onrush
|Yes
|Yes
|Choice of resolution or framerate boost
|Paragon
|No
|No
|1080p, 60 frames per second
|PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
|No
|Yes
|PlayStation VR Worlds (VR)
|No
|No
|Prey
|No
|No
|Better visual quality, less texture pop-in
|Project Cars 2
|No
|No
|Dynamic resolution, smoother framerate
|Pyre
|Yes
|No
|60 frames per second
|Ratchet & Clank
|No
|Yes
|Higher resolution on 4K displays. More antialiasing. Crisper image on 1080p displays.
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Yes
|Yes
|Red Faction: Guerilla Re-Mars-tered
|No
|No
|Higher resolution
|Resident Evil 2
|No
|Yes
|Higher resolution
|Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
|Yes
|Yes
|Rez Infinite
|Yes
|No
|Higher resolution when using PlayStation VR
|Ride 2
|Yes
|No
|RIGS Mechanized Combat League (VR)
|No
|No
|Rise of the Tomb Raider
|Yes
|No
|Increased detail in 1080p, “High frame rate” mode in 1080p.
|Robinson: The Journey (VR)
|No
|No
|Higher resolution, longer view distances, improved textures, and lighting
|Rocket League
|Yes
|No
|Runs at 60 frames per second in 4K, “in all arenas.”
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Yes
|Yes
|Higher-framerate option
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider
|No
|Yes
|1872p
|Smite
|Yes
|No
|Sniper Elite 4
|No
|No
|Faster loading times, better lighting, better framerate
|Spider-Man
|Yes
|Yes
|Star Wars: Battlefront II
|No
|No
|60 frames per second
|Tekken 7
|No
|No
|Better textures, smoother framerate
|Tennis World Tour
|Yes
|Yes
|Native 4K resolution
|Tetris Effect
|Yes
|Yes
|The Crew 2
|No
|No
|Higher resolution
|The Evil Within 2
|No
|No
|Unlocked framerate, 1260p resolution
|The Last Guardian
|Yes
|Yes
|The Last of Us: Left Behind
|Yes
|Yes
|More detailed terrain, buildings, and foliage, higher quality shadows, 1800p 60 frames per second option
|The Last of Us: Remastered
|Yes
|Yes
|More detailed terrain, buildings, and foliage, higher quality shadows, 1800p 60 frames per second option
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II: Kai
|Yes
|No
|60 frames per second
|The Playroom VR (VR)
|No
|No
|Increased resolution
|The Surge
|Yes
|Yes
|Option for 60 frames per second mode
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Yes
|Yes
|Better texture filter and ambient occlusion
|The Witness
|Yes
|Yes
|Increased anti-aliasing quality
|Thumper
|Yes
|No
|Better anti-aliasing
|Titanfall 2
|No
|No
|Increased resolution, better shadows
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
|No
|No
|Appears to be 1440p
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
|No
|Yes
|Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
|Yes
|Yes
|More detailed terrain, buildings, and foliage, 1080p multiplayer resolution, crisper graphics on 1080p displays.
|Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
|Yes
|Yes
|60 frames per second
|Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (VR)
|No
|No
|Viking Squad
|Yes
|No
|Watch Dogs 2
|No
|No
|1080p, not 4K
|Wheels of Aurelia
|Yes
|No
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|No
|No
|1440p
|World of Tanks
|Yes
|Yes
|Smoother framerates
|WWE 2K18
|No
|No
|60 frames per second