Here’s every Xbox One X game that supports 4K resolution

Why it matters to you Microsoft's "most powerful console ever" is meant to sound cool, but your purchasing decision for the $500 Xbox One X will come down to whether better-looking versions of these games interests you.

Microsoft finally unveiled its super-high-powered version of the Xbox One, officially called the Xbox One X, at E3 2017. With the increase in power, Microsoft announced a number of games would be “enhanced” by the console — specifically, with 4K resolution.

Xbox One X enhanced games come with a few other clear upgrades as well as 4K. Players with 1080p-resolution screens get supersampling on all games, which means the 4K games will still look better on your 1080p HDTV, even if it doesn’t support 4K. Enhanced games also feature faster load times and better framerates all around, which is something that should alleviate a few of the longstanding criticisms of the Xbox One.

At E3, Microsoft announced a decent chunk of the slate of enhanced games coming to Xbox One X, with a few featured on its website. Microsoft said the list of enhanced games includes around 30 third-party titles, plus more from Microsoft’s first-party studios. It covers games that have already been released, like Forza Motorsport 3, Resident Evil 7 and Titanfall 2, as well as upcoming games like Sea of Thieves, Madden NFL 18 and Assassin’s Creed Origins. You’ll just need to be the owner of a 4K TV to take advantage of all that power.

Here’s the complete rundown of every game you can expect to play in 4K when the Xbox One X hits the market in November:

First-party games

Forza Horizon 3

Forza Motorsport 7

Gears of War 4

Halo Wars 2

Killer Instinct

Minecraft

Sea of Thieves

Third-party games

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Code Vein

Crackdown 3

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

Madden NFL 18

Metro Exodus

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Resident Evil 7

Rocket League

Star Wars: Battlefront II

State of Decay 2

Super Luckey’s Tale

Titanfall 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt