Paradox announces new sci-fi strategy sim ‘Age of Wonders: Planetfall’

For strategy game aficionados, Paradox is a familiar name. At the PDXCON in Stockholm, publisher Paradox (Cities: Skylines, Stellaris) revealed plans for an ambitious new sci-fi strategy game called Age of Wonders: Planetfall.

The recently acquired Triumph Studios, creators of all the previous entries as well as the Overlord series, will be leading development on the game, said Jesse Henning of Paradox at the expo. “It’s got everything you would want out of an Age of Wonders game, but it’s space,” he told PC GamesN.

Breaking away from the role-playing fantasy tropes of its predecessors, the latest Age of Wonders sounds more like Civilization: Beyond Earth.

Focusing on planetary empire building, the turn-based game will feature several different paths to victory with competitions among rival Houses. After a cosmic dark age, the remaining survivors will try to forge new civilizations among the remains of a shattered planet.

“Age of Wonders: Planetfall is roughly three years into development, running on a new generation of our multi-platform Creator Engine,” said Triumph CEO Lennart Sas in the announcement. “While the setting is new, we’re confident that Age of Wonders fans will feel right at home exploring the remnants of the Star Union. Our aim is to make a game that greatly expands upon its predecessors, and still employs the core principles that made Age of Wonders such a success.”

The first Age of Wonders was released in 1999, as a combination role-playing game and city builder with an isometric viewpoint and was quickly followed by two sequels. After a ten-year hiatus, many members of the original team reassembled for Age of Wonders III, released in 2013. The game was partly funded by Markus “Notch” Persson of Minecraft fame.

Paradox acquired Triumph Studios in 2017, after Planetfall had been in development for two years.

Along with Planetfall, Paradox also announced another grand strategy game Imperator: Rome. Several new expansion to their current lineup were also showcased — Europa Universalis IV: Dharma, Crusader Kings II: Holy Fury, Hearts of Iron IV: Man the Guns, and Stellaris: Distant Stars.

Age of Wonders: Planetfall will be available sometime in 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.