Walmart is giving us another shot at securing an elusive next-gen gaming console. Today at 6:00 p.m. PT, you can roll the dice for a chance at a standard PlayStation 5, a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, or an Xbox Series X

All three of these models have been notoriously hard to get ahold of since their release almost a year ago. With scalping prices reaching up into the $800-$1,000 range, we welcome any retailer giving the average customer a chance at a console. But these things sell out immediately. You have to be ready right at 5:59 p.m. if you want a fighting chance. Use the links below, and get ready to hit that browser refresh button right at 6:00!

PlayStation 5 — $399 to $499

This is your shot at a PlayStation 5 at retail price. You can get the disc-drive edition for $499 or the Digital Edition for $399. Both come with one DualSense controller. The new controllers have Haptic feedback tech — triggers will resist being pulled based on what’s happing in your game, and individual vibrations for the left and right handles.

Xbox Series X — $499

Walmart is only restocking the Xbox Series X this time around, not its cheaper and slimmed down brother the Xbox Series S. The Series X has the muscle for 120 frames per second, HDR, and 12 teraflops of processing power. You can grab a Series X for the retail price of $499 during this restock. Unfortunately you’re a bit late for the Halo Infinite test flight, but this console is still worth your money.

