Everything we know about the next ‘Need for Speed’

The Need for Speed series has spent the last two years in the garage — but Electronic Arts’ street racing series looks like it’s about to hit the gas again. The official Need for Speed website laid down an announcement for the upcoming game earlier in May. Developer Ghost Games is behind the wheel, and the project is on track to hit stores “by the end of 2017.”

There are a few details floating around for the next Need For Speed, but we don’t know the ins and outs of the game just yet. EA said it plans to show the game to the press and the public at during EA Play 2017, the publisher’s fan event taking place alongside E3 in June, so expect a lot more specifics then. In the meantime, let’s talk about what we know right now.

It won’t require an internet connection

Probably the biggest and most important tidbit from Ghost Games’ May, 2017 announcement is that the next Need for Speed won’t require an online connection to play.

Both Need for Speed: Rivals and the 2015 Need for Speed reboot included an always-online requirement, which meant that, even playing alone, players had to connect the games to the Internet. That’s not the case in 2017’s Need for Speed title — Ghost Games says the title will include a full single-player campaign, and you’ll be able to pause it while you play.

We’ll be driving around an open world

It appears that, like the last two Need for Speed titles, the next Need for Speed will feature an open-world structure, allowing players to drive freely between races. The Ghost Games announcement hinted at city streets and canyons, as well.

“Whether you’re checking out your freshly customized ride or smoking the competition in an event up in the canyons, you’re going to want a world that not only looks beautiful, but offers you the space in which to do the things you want,” the announcement page reads. “We’re dialing up the action and allowing you to tear up the tarmac, and dirt, to your heart’s content.”

Yes, you can customize your car

Altering your vehicles will be a major part of the game, and it sounds like it’ll be extensive, although Ghost Games is thin on specifics.

Police chases may take center stage

Finally, police chases are making a comeback in the new Need for Speed. Ghost Games mentioned the formidable Rhino SUV returning as well.

That could suggest that the upcoming Need for Speed is focusing again on police pursuits, which might make it more of a member of the Need for Speed: Most Wanted sub-franchise. The two Most Wanted games, as well as Need for Speed: Carbon and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, have systems dedicated to evading police. The Rhino in particular could be a hint we’re seeing something of a follow-up to 2012’s Most Wanted, at least to some degree.

It probably isn’t called Need for Speed 2017

We’re still not sure about what the title of the new Need for Speed will be. Since the last game, as a reboot, was simply called Need for Speed, it’s clear this one will need a subtitle of some kind. EA filed a trademark for the name Need for Speed Arena with the European Union, prompting fans to suggest that it might be the name of this game.

While the trademark application with the European Union Intellectual Property Office sounds like a new NFS, it’s not clear exactly what kind of game it is. Need for Speed Arena could be this year’s upcoming major title, or something else — like a mobile game — since EA has quite a few NFS entries in the smartphone and tablet department.

We may hear more sooner than you think…

There could be more information ahead of E3 2017. The only image we’ve seen so far of the new Need for Speed appeared on Ghost Games’ announcement page — seen at the top of this post. It shows a motel sign that notes “Vacancy.” Below that is a sign that reads “June 2nd.” The sign could serve as a teaser for a pre-E3 announcement.

We’ll definitely have more information about the next Need for Speed when EA Play and E3 roll around in a few weeks. Check back when EA Play starts on June 10 for everything we can find out about Ghost Games’ latest entry into the series.