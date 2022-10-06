Publisher Electronic Arts has revealed Need for Speed Unbound, the next mainline game in the long-running racing game series. Need for Speed Unbound will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on December 2, 2022. This game leaked a few days ago ahead of EA’s official reveal.

Need for Speed Unbound - Official Reveal Trailer (ft. A$AP Rocky)

The new trailer showcased the game’s stylized, cel-shaded aesthetic, which almost resembles an anime and marks a major change of pace for the series. Typically, Need for Speed has leaned into a more realistic art style, but this new game will go in a totally different direction.

According to the game’s description in the YouTube video, players will gain access to weekly challenges, and will even have to outrun cops. The trailer didn’t feature any gameplay, but EA will reveal more at 11 a.m. ET today.

Players who preorder Need for Speed Unbound will gain access three days early and will also receive a handful of items, though it appears you’ll have to wait until the showcase later today before preorders go live.

The last game in the series, Need for Speed Heat, launched in 2019 and was created by Ghost Games. Unbound is being worked on by longtime racing game developer Criterion Games, the studio best-known for creating the beloved Burnout series. Criterion has developed Need for Speed games as well, including Most Wanted (2012) and Rivals (2013), but Unbound will mark the studio’s return to the series for the first time in nearly a decade.

While there isn’t much else we know about the upcoming game, EA will surely offer a closer look during its showcase today.

