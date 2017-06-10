Here is how to stream the 2017 EA Play press conference

Why it matters to you Due to the fan-centric nature of EA Play, we are likely to see more gameplay videos than cinematic trailers.

For the second straight year, Electronic Arts will march to the beat of its own gigantic drum by foregoing E3 in favor of its fan-centric EA Play three-day event. While that does not necessarily mean very much to you, the viewer watching at home, the first year of EA Play was less about revealing far-off games than it was about unveiling new and exciting features to games that were available to demo after the conference concluded. Last year, EA confirmed Titanfall 2‘s campaign, showed off Mass Effect Andromeda, Battlefield 1, and new modes in its popular sports sims, FIFA and Madden. The only real teasers were for its legion of upcoming Star Wars games, headlined by the upcoming Star Wars Battlefront II, and “EA Originals,” a new partnership with indie developers that will begin with Fe, an atmospheric adventure. This year, however, we expect a bit more excitement. Here is how to watch the EA Play press conference.

How to watch

The EA Play conference kicks off at noon (PT) on June 10. You can stream the show on EA’s YouTube or Twitch channels, but we are making it easy. Bookmark this page and come back to watch it right here with us, and follow along with our coverage throughout.

What to watch for

There is a handful of games that will definitely be shown. Star Wars Battlefront II, a new entry in the Need for Speed series, and a trio of sports games — Madden NFL 18, FIFA 18, and NBA Live 18 — are all confirmed to be playable at EA Play so they will assuredly get some coverage on stage.

EA has also teased that unannounced games will be shown and possibly there as playable demos as well. What could these games be? We already know that both Respawn Entertainment and Visceral Games are making Star Wars games for EA. Visceral’s is an action game and Respawn’s is an action-adventure. Could one or both of these untitled games be shown in action?

Technically, both of those Star Wars projects are “announced,” and if EA really wants to surprise us, it will present games that were completely unknown before now.

Hopefully, we will also receive firm release dates for the first two games in the EA Originals program, Fe and Sea of Solitude.