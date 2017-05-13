‘Star Wars Battlefront II’: News, rumors, and everything we know

After the underwhelming reboot of sorts that was 2015’s Star Wars Battlefront, the pressure is on for Battlefield developer DICE’s follow-up, Star Wars Battlefront II. While Battlefront was entertaining and visually impressive, the game lacked a single-player campaign, minimal multiplayer maps and modes at launch. The game’s post-launch content, which filled the multiplayer experience out, set users back an additional $50.

According to EA, Battlefront II will include three times as much content as the original, which is certainly sounds like an improvement. The game looks to satisfy fans that have been clamoring for a great Battlefront experience for more than a decade. We won’t have to wait long to find out if Battlefront II lives up to the promise fans saw in Battlefront: The game launches November 17 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Here is everything we know about Battlefront II so far.

The Imperial perspective

Battlefront II will feature a full-fledged single-player campaign. DICE producer Paul Keslin confirmed the sequel would feature a campaign in an August, 2016, interview with Eurogamer. EA kept us in the dark until the game’s official unveiling at Star Wars Celebration in April, 2017.

The Battlefront II campaign starts directly after the events of Return of the Jedi, and spans 30 years, filling in the blanks between the original trilogy and The Force Awakens. The story will focus primarily on Imperial soldier Iden Versio (played by Janina Gavankar), the leader of a unit called the Inferno Squad. At the outset, Iden and the Inferno Squad will watch the second Death Star explode from the forest moon of Endor. The defeat inspires the Inferno Squad to seek revenge on the Rebels.

Despite most fans coming into the game already viewing the Empire as the “wrong” side, that’s not how the campaign was envisioned or developed. When Digital Trends spoke with Lucasfilm Senior Director of Franchise Management Douglas Reilly at Celebration, he took it a step further. “We position Iden as a hero, and we don’t describe the Empire as bad guys, but simply as being on the other side of the conflict.”

The far-reaching campaign will mostly be told from Iden’s perspective. According to EA Motive game director Mark Thompson, Iden is adept at many different styles of combat, both on the frontlines and as a TIE fighter pilot. Iden also will be accompanied by her own droid, a pint-sized version of the Imperial Probe. Her droid will help solve puzzles and assist in combat.

While EA Motive hasn’t shared many gameplay specifics yet, Motive producer Paola Jouyaux claimed that it is “taking the open, authentic sandbox style DICE is known for, and taking it to single player.” Iden and her robot companion will each have a progression system for upgrades. TIE fighters and all other in-game vehicles can be upgraded and customized as well.

Jouyaux claimed the story is a “good length,” but it’s unclear at this point how Battlefront II will choose to structure this sweeping 30-year story. As mentioned, most of the campaign will feature Iden, but players will get a chance to step into the shoes of at least two additional Star Wars characters throughout. There will be at least one mission where you will get to play as classic Star Wars hero Luke Skywalker, and another one where you will wield the precariously designed lightsaber of Kylo Ren.

Offline co-op exclusive to consoles

Shortly after Star Wars Celebration concluded, Xbox Wire reported that Battlefront II will support offline, split-screen co-op, but that it will be exclusive to consoles. When playing the offline co-op mode, you can earn upgrades to be used in the online multiplayer.

The multiplayer

Like the latest Battlefront, the core multiplayer gameplay for Battlefront II will be developed by DICE. At the 2017 Star Wars Celebration, DICE revealed that the game will feature a character progression system, addressing another element fans felt was sorely missing from the original. DICE creative director Bernd Diemer said players will choose a character and a discipline for that character; each discipline will have a specific path, which will fit into the Star Wars universe. Based on pre-order bonuses, we know that there will be at least four trooper classes — Officer, Assault, Heavy, and Specialist.

Not much was revealed about how players will make progress, but Diemer suggested that the system will be goal- and resource-oriented. As you develop your character, you will unlock new weapons and items, and have the ability to customize your unlockables and character. All of this also means that the in-match power up system, which ostensibly unstoppable for a period of time, has been removed in favor of the progression system.

As for playable characters, Battlefront II‘s multiplayer spans all three Star Wars eras — the original trilogy, the prequels, and the current arc. Each character class will have versions for each of the three eras. You can also choose to play as a generic Star Wars character, such as a Storm Trooper or a droid, and Battlefront II will include generic characters across all three eras as well. Luke Skywalker, Darth Maul, Yoda, Kylo Ren, and Rey will all make be playable as “heroes” in multiplayer.

DICE has not announced any specific game modes, but did confirm that Battlefront II will feature large scale 40-person battles, just like the original. So far, three maps have been confirmed — Yavin 4, Mos Eisley, and Starkiller Base.

In addition to on-the-ground combat, Battlefront II will expand on its space combat. Developer Criterion Software is handling this aspect of the multiplayer experience. The specifics of space combat are still up in the air, but, like the rest of the multiplayer, space combat will represent all three eras. There’s the Millennium Falcon, Boba Fett’s Slave I, and regular ships like X-wings and TIE Fighters. All ships, like characters, will have their own progression paths and customization options.

No season pass

Besides the omission of a campaign, the biggest complaint surrounding Battlefront II was the $50 season pass. Technically, purchasing the season pass was better than buying all four DLC packs individually at $15 a piece, but the main issue was that the multiplayer component only felt full once all of those packs were released. Diemer told Mashable the game will not feature a season pass.

Instead, Diemer seemed to imply that Battlefront II will take a user-friendly approach to post-release content. “We don’t want to segment our community,” he said. What does that mean, exactly? We can’t be sure, but it could mean that DLC offerings such as maps and game modes will be released for free, while cosmetic perks could be paid, which would fall in line with EA’s DLC model for Titanfall 2.

Possible VR support?

The original Battlefront had downloadable content playable in PS VR, leading many to wonder if that support would expand for Battlefront II. In early May, a NeoGAF user posted an image from a Danish Sony newsletter that showed a thumbnail claiming PSVR support for Battlefront II. Sony then issued a statement to UploadVR claiming that the promotional email was incorrect, clarifying “nothing has been announced about PS VR support.

In other words, we have no idea. Given the language, there’s still a chance that some portion of Battlefront II could be playable in VR somewhere down the line.

Pre-order bonuses and early access

Battlefront II will launch November 17 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. EA and Origin Access subscribers can get timed access to the game starting on November 9.

If you pre-order the standard edition ($60), you will receive exclusive Kylo Ren and Rey-themed looks based off of The Last Jedi, and “epic ability modifiers” for Ren, Rey, and the Millennium Falcon.

A special Elite Trooper Deluxe edition will also be available for $80. Along with all of the standard edition pre-order perks, the Elite Trooper edition includes upgraded versions of the four trooper classes, an epic ability upgrade for each trooper class, and weapon unlocks and modifications for the troopers. The deluxe edition also gives you access to the game on November 14, three days before the official release.