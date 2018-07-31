Digital Trends
Computing

Here’s everything you need to run 4K games and movies

Here's what you need to play games and watch movies in 4K on your PC

Matthew S. Smith
By
HP Dreamcolor Z32x
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Whether you’re watching movies, playing games, or merely working at 4K resolution, it all looks fantastic. Everything is crisp, tack-sharp, and impossibly clear. Colors are vivid and lush, blacks are as deep as the night sky. But details are not without their cost. If you’re looking to get into 4K PC gaming or movie watching, you’re in for a bit of a journey.

Getting your system up to spec for 4K isn’t as straightforward as it is for 1080p, or even 1440p, so read on to find out what you need to run 4K.

A powerful graphics card is a must

Nvidia GeForce Titan X

While your wallet is open for the 4K monitor, go ahead and keep it open for a high-end graphics card – or two. Gaming in 4K requires your graphics card to process huge amounts of information in the blink of an eye, and for that, you need to make sure your graphics card has the headroom it needs.

Video RAM is the key to 4K gaming, and in our tests, anything but the most powerful graphics cards have trouble handling the amount of processing 4K requires. With 12GB of GDDR5X, Nvidia’s GTX Titan XP is the most powerful single card out there and can handle 4K gaming better than just about any other set up in the world. At $1,200 though, it’s out of reach of almost everyone — fortunately, it’s not the only option.

The Nvidia GTX 1080 and its slightly more-powerful brother, the GTX 1080 Ti, are also fantastically capable for 4K. As long as prices are reasonable, you should find them for $550 and $700 respectively. If you dip down into 1070 and below, only older games or those with very low settings will be playable. Even the Alienware Area-51 with its twin GTX 1080Tis couldn’t hit 60 FPS in Deus Ex Mankind Divided at 4K.

AMD does have some options if you’d prefer to stick with the red team. Its Vega 64 graphics card is perfectly capable of single-card 4K gaming for around $580. The Vega 56 isn’t quite as viable, though can deliver passable 4K gaming experiences.

As for laptops, 4K gaming is still rather difficult. Even the best gaming laptops prioritize lower resolutions and higher frame rates because gaming at 4K is incredibly taxing on even desktop hardware and laptop graphics chips don’t tend to measure up. You’re also unlikely to be able to truly appreciate 4K detail on a sub-20-inch laptop screen anyway. But if you do plan on powering you 4K monitor with a gaming laptop, you’ll want to buy the most powerful system you can find, something like an Alienware 17 R5. Anything less than a GTX 1080 isn’t going to do well in AAA games.

It is worth bearing in mind that Nvidia is expected to debut a brand new generation of graphics cards in 2018 and AMD its own new-tech in early 2019, so it might be a good idea to wait a few months to see how those turn out. After all, Nvidia’s GTX 10-series graphics cards are in some cases as much as two years old at this point.

Another option that some consider with 4K gaming is twin graphics cards in SLI or Crossfire configurations. While that is viable and often necessary to hit high frame rates at maximum detail levels in the most taxing of games, know that the gains aren’t linear. You aren’t going to get double performance by paying through the nose for two GTX Titan XPs. There aren’t also that many games that adequately support dual-GPU technologies, so consider wisely before committing to multi-card PC setups as they can be more trouble than they’re worth.

Processors and RAM aren’t as important

Although typically gaming PCs will pack a powerful central processor and high-speed memory, they aren’t quite as important for running a system at 4K as a decent graphics card is. That said, they are the hardware that feeds your monstrous graphics card what it needs to display games and certain applications at 4K resolution, so you’ll want to make sure they aren’t a bottleneck.

When it comes to selecting a CPU to pair up with your graphics card, you’ll want to ensure that it’s fairly recent, though it doesn’t need to be top end. If you’re opting for an Intel CPU, make sure it’s from the last few generations — at least a fourth-gen chip — and from the Core i5 or Core i7 range of processors. If you’re looking at AMD CPUs, the big jump in performance that was made with its Ryzen line up means that your best bet is starting with the Ryzen 5 chips and working your way up depending on your budget.

For a look at some specific CPUs we recommend, here are our guides to the best gaming CPUs, and the best Intel and AMD CPUs available today.

As for RAM, while faster speeds can help boost frame rates in some games by a percent point or two, just make sure you have enough for the kind of system you’re running.

Using the right port

Acer TA272HUL review hdmi ports

With a 4K monitor ready to roll and a powerful graphics card champing at the bit, all you need to do is connect them up to enjoy your beautiful new 4K set up. How you do that though, can have a drastic effect on your experience.

Most HDMI connections can’t handle 4K. Support for the resolution was only introduced in HDMI 1.4, but even then, only at a maximum of 30 FPS. To drive a 60Hz 4K monitor, you need HDMI 2.0, and that’s far from adequate if you’re running a high-refresh-rate 4K monitor like the Acer Predator x27.

To support that, you’ll need to use a DisplayPort 1.3 or 1.4 port, which support up to 120Hz at 4K resolution.

Picking the right monitor

LG 32UD99-W review full
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Lastly, you’ll need a 4K monitor. But picking one out today isn’t as simple as it used to be. You could spend over one thousand dollars on high refresh rates and syncing technologies, or a couple of hundred on a more entry-level offering. What you opt for is going to be dependent on budget, as much as it is desired features and specifications.

If you’re planning to game on your new 4K display, higher refresh rates are useful, but unless you have very deep pockets, you’re going to struggle to push games over the more common 60 FPS anyhow. All of our favorite 4K monitors are geared more towards image quality than they are faster gameplay.

Size is an important consideration too. If you buy a display that’s too small, you aren’t going to be able to appreciate all of that extra pixel detail. There are also some scaling problems in certain games and professional software. Some allow you to scale the interface up, but that can reduce sharpness, which is half the reason people buy 4K monitors in the first place. 27-inch should be the minimum you opt for when buying a 4K display.

4K isn’t cheap, but it’s getting cheaper

Gaming and working at 4K isn’t the monumental expense it used to be, but you are going to need to spend around $1,000 to get the kind of experience that’s worth upgrading for. That’s a lot of money, and shelling out that kind of cash doesn’t guarantee a perfect experience, as there are still some scaling issues in certain games and software. You may also miss out on higher frame rates, which are much more affordable at lower resolutions and some would argue are more important for a better gaming experience.

That said, images are stunningly beautiful at 4K. Even games that are several years old look great because the high resolution adds details that are simply not visible at lower resolutions. It’s worth considering, just make sure you know what you’re in for before opening up your wallet.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to clear cookies
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X 1950X Review
Computing

AMD’s 32-core Threadripper 2990X could cost a whopping $1,800

The upcoming AMD Threadripper 2990X could cost as much as $1,840 when it debuts in August, according to a new listing on a Canadian retail site. That's nearly double the cost of its predecessor.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Best Blu-ray players feature
Home Theater

From game consoles to high-grade spinners, these are the best Blu-ray players

Streaming may be popular, but the disc isn't dead yet! To get the very best picture and sound quality from your system, you need to be watching Blu-ray or 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs. Here are the best Blu-ray players you can buy right now.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
google chromecast branding ultra unlimited entertainment bg
Home Theater

Everything you need to know about Google’s Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra

Google's Chromecast plugs into your TV's HDMI port, allowing you to stream content from your tablet, laptop, or smartphone directly to your TV. Here's what you need to know about all iterations, including the 4K-ready Chromecast Ultra.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
gopro alternative campark
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Warm weather is here, and a good action cam is the perfect way to record your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave you…
Posted By Lucas Coll
detroit become human ending guide kara
Gaming

Here’s every game you’ll want to play in 4K HDR on the PS4 Pro

The PlayStation 4 Pro can play any PS4 game, but a select number of titles have been optimized to take advantage of the platform. Here's list of every new and upcoming game that will benefit from the PS4 Pro.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
magic leap augmented reality interface magicleapui01
Computing

Magic Leap’s augmented reality interface floats wherever you want it

New screenshots of a potential user interface for the Magic Leap augmented reality headset give us a firmer grasp of what the AR world inside the goggles might actually look like during day-to-day use.
Posted By Jon Martindale
google pixelbook vs microsoft surface pro 2017 pixelbook2
Computing

Microsoft will take charge of your Windows 10 device in a monthly lease

Microsoft is supposedly gearing up to launch a subscription service for Windows 10 that will see customers paying a monthly fee for leasing the entire Windows PC. Microsoft would manage the device on an operating system level.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Coffee Lake
Computing

Intel i9-9900K storms ahead of competition in potential early benchmark

Intel's next-generation Core i9-9900K may have made an appearance in a recent 3DMark benchmark, putting out a fantastic performance to steam ahead of both the last-generation 8700K and an AMD Ryzen 2700X.
Posted By Jon Martindale
heads up onedrive users you have 10 days left to keep your 15gb of free storage windows cloud
Computing

Cloud storage is faster and cheaper than ever -- here are our favorites

Cloud storage is a godsend for anyone with a treasure trove of data and nowhere to put it all, but with so many services, which one is right for you? Your data is valuable, so follow our guide to pick the best service for your needs.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Andromeda Mockup 2
Computing

Microsoft patent points to a 2-screen device for 3-way video calls

Although Microsoft’s pocket-sized Andromeda appears to be dead in the water, the company apparently still has multi-screen devices on its radar. A patent describes a hinged multi-screen device supporting three-way video calls.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
cheap macbook deals
Computing

Apple’s new MacBook Air with Intel’s 8th-gen processors expected this year

Don't buy a MacBook Air until Apple announces its refresh this fall. The new notebook is expected to keep the same sub-$1,000 starting price, but will come with even more powerful processors that top out with quad-core performance.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
how to factory reset windows
Computing

Use your face or finger to log into accounts using Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge now supports the Web Authentication specification for password-free logins. Support actually appeared in Build 17723 for the Windows Insider Fast Ring last week, but Microsoft didn’t mention it until this week.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
how to clear cookies
Computing

Delete tracking cookies from your system by following these quick steps

Cookies are useful when it comes to saving your login credentials and other data, but they can also be used by advertisers to track your browsing habits across multiple sites. Here's how to clear cookies in the major browsers.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to enable new gmail updates sq2
Computing

Leaked Android app shows message scheduling is coming to Google’s Gmail

A new build of Google’s Gmail Android app reveals the service will eventually support email scheduling. Evidence appears within a line of the app’s code, assigning the “menu_schedule_send” command to a “Schedule send” menu…
Posted By Kevin Parrish