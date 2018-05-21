Acer’s new 4K, HDR, 144Hz G-Sync gaming monitor will cost $2,000

Share

If you need a 27-inch monitor that has just about every cutting-edge feature there is for a gaming display, Acer’s new Predator X27 4K is right up your street. The only downside is that it’s incredibly expensive. While you can pick up a monitor with 4K resolution, or a high-refresh rate, or G-Sync support for a few hundred dollars, if you want all of them in one display, it’s going to cost you a lot.

For a few years now, the only real way to experience high-refresh rate gaming was to opt for a 1080P or 1440P display. That’s not been much of an issue, considering almost no one could afford a graphics card that could support high frame-rate gaming at 4K anyway. Now that we have a new Nvidia graphics generation on the horizon though, Acer has stepped up with a brand-new 4K monitor that can do just about everything.

The new Predator X27 4K has a full, 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160), a 144Hz refresh rate, 99 percent coverage of the Adobe RGB color gamut, 10-bit HDR support, G-Sync frame synchronizing technology, and a brightness of 1,000 nits. There are no monitors out there for gamers that have that kind of feature set and perhaps that’s why Acer feels confident pricing the new Predator display at $2,000.

Other features of this display include a 4ms response time, which isn’t as good as some, but is certainly fast enough for almost all users and is still rather impressive, considering this display is made using an IPS panel. That’s why it can support a huge viewing angle of 178 degrees on both the horizontal and vertical axis and guarantees a uniform color display across the screen.

In terms of inputs, it sports HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB hub with four USB-A 3.0 ports. The monitor stand can be adjusted through all three major axis, offering tilt, swivel and height adjustment. It also supports VESA mounts for those who would rather use an adjustable arm.

You can’t quite buy this monitor just yet, but you can pre-order it from Newegg, as The Verge points out. The price is currently set at $2,000 and unless some competition shows up in the near future, is unlikely to come down for a while.