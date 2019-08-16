Home Theater

Plex ends support for home theater PCs with new desktop app

Simon Cohen
By
plex new desktop app hero blog

Plex, the media server software that powers many a home theater setup around the world, has announced that it’s ending support for its Plex Media Player software for the desktop, replacing it with a new desktop app. For anyone who uses a streaming set-top box, like an Apple TV or Roku, to access their Plex library, this move won’t have any impact on their day-to-day use of Plex at all. But for people who preferred to use their PCs connected directly to their TVs, it’s a serious blow.

The now-discontinued Plex Media Player featured a TV Mode, which effectively gave PC users a way to interact with their content from a couch, using a compatible remote control. The new desktop app has been stripped of this user interface, making it hard — if not impossible — to use a single device as both a Plex Media Server and a Plex client. The exception to this remains the Nvidia Shield TV, an Android TV set-top box that can still serve both functions. No reason has been given for the decision to switch to a player app for PCs and Macs that can’t run a TV mode.

Plex claims that these days, the best Plex experience can be had by using a streaming set-top box, because these devices have become much more powerful since the heyday of the HTPC (home theater PC) and can play almost all media files natively, without the need for a powerful PC running the show. Strangely, Plex suggests that one of the benefits of using a dedicated set-top box is that these small devices don’t use much electricity (presumably compared to running a desktop PC). And yet, unless you’re using a Shield TV, you’ll still need a computer or NAS somewhere on your home network running Plex Media Server, so we’re not entirely sure how this represents a way to save on your electric bill.

The new desktop app features a refreshed interface and replaces the “sync” option for downloading media files with the more logically named “download.” The name has changed, but the feature works the same way, and still requires an active Plex Pass subscription.

The Plex Media Player isn’t dead yet. Plex plans to keep updating it, but only for a few more months. Its end-of-life is currently scheduled for January 30, 2020.

If you’re new to Plex, or are thinking of installing it, check out our complete guide to using it. If you’re a die-hard home theater PC user, it might be worth looking at Kodi. It lacks some of Plex’s features, but it continues to be an all-in-one solution for those who want to keep their computers connected to their TVs.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

HDMI ARC and eARC: What they are and why you should care
Up Next

Score this Amazon-renewed Apple iPhone XS at a $350 discount
spotify app
Home Theater

Spotify’s favorite speaker feature lets your tunes follow you with just a tap

Spotify appears to be testing a new feature that lets users seamlessly switch their listening session to a preferred Spotify Connect device when the Spotify app detects that it's nearby.
Posted By Simon Cohen
sony exec says ps4 xbox one cross platform technically easy vs
Gaming

Can Xbox One overtake the PS4 in the home stretch of this generation?

In this comparison, we pit the Sony PlayStation 4 against Microsoft’s Xbox One in 10 categories, ranging from apps to controllers, to determine which system is truly worth your hard-earned money.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
pioneer elite dolby atmos 5 1 4 speaker system insitufull1
Home Theater

How to know if you’re actually getting Dolby Atmos sound

Dolby Atmos surround sound has become the holy grail for home theater lovers who want the best possible sound from their systems. But getting it isn't as easy as you might think. Here's how to know if you're getting Dolby Atmos.
Posted By Simon Cohen
best Android apps
Mobile

The 100 best Android apps turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

Choosing which apps to download is tricky, especially given how enormous and cluttered the Google Play Store has become. We rounded up 100 of the best Android apps and divided them neatly, with each suited to a different occasion.
Posted By Christian de Looper
vizio m series quantum tv 55 inch amazon deal
Deals

Amazon drops a killer deal on the 55-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum smart TV

Samsung's QLED TV display technology runs using quantum dots and is brighter, more colorful, and power efficient. Get the 55-inch QLED TV with the M-Series Quantum on Amazon for $598.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
tcl 2019 8 series 6 5 released details pricing q82x angled left hero
Home Theater

TCL announces mini-LED and 8K along with its 2019 TV lineup

Debuted at CES 2109, we finally know when we'll be able to get our hands on TCL's 2019 lineup of new TVs and what they'll cost. The new QLED 8-Series looks especially promising, but the 8K versions won't arrive until 2020.
Posted By Simon Cohen
apple airpods redesigned by mac design team unum 1
Home Theater

The original Mac design team reimagines Apple’s AirPods. Would you wear them?

Most people would agree that if you were intent on redesigning Apple's mega-popular AirPods, you wouldn't make them look more controversial. And yet that's what the team at Frog Design has done — with a purpose.
Posted By Simon Cohen
bose soundsport wireless headphones deal
Deals

Amazon’s deal drops these Bose SoundSport wireless headphones to only $129

If you are in the market for quality headphones that can keep up with your active lifestyle, check out Amazon's offer for Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones. These sports earbuds are now available for only $129.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
65inch lg uk7700pud 4k tv deal 65 inch
Deals

Amazon cuts $503 off this 65-inch LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

One 4K TV deal worth checking is Amazon's $503 discount on the 2018 65-inch LG UK7700PUD. This massive price cut lets you own an LG Nano Cell TV below $1,000. Hurry and order now before stocks run out.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2
Deals

Amazon slashes the price of the Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2 by 33%

The Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 is an impressive pair of noise-canceling headphones that packs a lot of sound and a serious battery life. This is your chance to drown out the rest of the world for $65 less on Amazon.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Beats Solo 3 Wireless
Deals

Pick up the Beats Solo 3 for $120 less on Amazon and keep the music going

If you missed out on Amazon's sale that dropped the full price of the Beats Solo 3 from $300 down to $150, now is your chance to pick up the beat with your very own pair for $120 less. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
spotify app
Home Theater

Spotify may be considering higher prices for its music plans

Spotify is the world's most popular music streaming service. But would that still be the case if it raised its prices? That's something the company is reportedly thinking of testing on its home turf of Scandinavia.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Home Theater

Netflix vs. Hulu vs. Amazon Prime: Battle of the on-demand streaming giants

Trying to figure out which subscription streaming service to use while sticking to a frugal entertainment budget? Check out our updated comparison of the big three: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Ryan Waniata
how to rip a dvd or blu ray movie 35630932 drive on laptop computer
Computing

Don't know what to do with all your old DVDs? Here's how to convert them to MP4

Given today's rapid technological advancements, physical discs are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Check out our guide on how to convert a DVD to MP4, so you can ditch discs for digital files.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma