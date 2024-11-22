 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Plex redesigns its entire experience without destroying the old one

By
Plex's new 2025 user experience redesign.
Plex

Plex is redesigning almost every aspect of its user experience. But instead of dropping the new Plex on unsuspecting customers, with no way back to the previous version, users can opt in to be part of a preview beta community so they can see, use, and comment on the new version before it becomes the only version. More importantly, they can continue to use the existing version at the same time.

The new Plex will spend the next few months in beta as a mobile-only experience. A full rollout will follow in early 2025 to all of the many platforms that Plex currently supports.

Recommended Videos

This approach is in stark contrast to the disastrous rollout of the redesigned Sonos app, which landed automatically on people’s phones and contained a huge list of bugs and missing features. Sonos never offered a way for its customers to roll back to a previous version, and more than six months after the botched update, the company is still recovering.

Plex's new 2025 user experience redesign.
Plex

In a sign that Plex has taken careful note of Sonos’ customer backlash, it’s being very clear with what beta members can expect. “We recommend spending some time with the new app — a week or two, or even three. It’s important to note that this initial release will be missing a few features (e.g., playlists and cast support), but we will continue closing those gaps throughout the preview period.”

Related:

Plex says the new design accomplishes two major goals: improving the experience for users and making it much faster and easier for the company to roll out future updates.

Related

For its users, the company wants to provide “a global community where everyone can discover, experience, and share all of the entertainment that matters to them,” according to a Plex blog post on the launch.

In the context of the new design, that means navigation that makes it easier to access different parts of Plex and discover content. “We’ve brought our core features to the forefront, saying goodbye to the days of hidden hamburger menus and making it easier to explore with one hand on your phone.”

Plex's new 2025 user experience redesign.
Plex

Apparently, the company’s testing shows that this has helped both existing and new users get the most out of the platform. Advanced Plexers should also find a lot to like: media libraries have been centralized into a dedicated tab, with the option to favorite libraries and access power-user features.

The new look is fresh and very reminiscent of the designs favored by top streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.

The Watchlist, one of the more recent additions to Plex, has become very popular with users, according to the company, so it gets its own dedicated spot in the top navigation area for faster, easier access. The user menu has also received a rethink. You can now access your profile, watch history, friends, and streaming services in one place.

But perhaps the biggest change, visually speaking, is the expanded use of artwork. It shows up throughout the app, but is most noticeable in movie and show detail pages, cast and crew profiles, and personal profile pages. Title artwork has also been added for movies and shows where available, something Plex says has been a longtime user request.

While parts of the new Plex will be familiar, the apps are actually built on brand new code. “We made the significant decision to rewrite our apps from the ground up and unify our codebase.” Most folks who don’t work on the Plex development team won’t care about that, but they’ll still benefit from the move: “The boost to our development speed has been incredible, and should enable us to bring new features to you more efficiently across more platforms, with much higher quality than ever before.”

And who doesn’t want cool new stuff faster, especially when it works?

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
Netflix password sharing: how the rules work and what you need to know
The Netflix TV show category on iOS.

Back in the day, it was enough for one person in your family or group of friends to have a single Netflix account that got shared around. However, all of that changed in May 2023 when Netflix cracked down on password sharing, making it much more difficult to share an account outside of your home.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services out there, and with good reason. It delivers a massive library full of old favorites and new movies and shows like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and Will & Harper. The sudden shift away from Netflix password sharing meant everyone from old roommates to college students were left trying to figure out what the new rules meant, and whether they'd need to pick up their own Netflix account.

Read more
Meze Audio debuts its lightest and most affordable open-back headphones
Meze Audio 105 AER open-back headphones.

Romanian company Meze Audio has developed a cultlike following among audiophiles for its selection of uncompromising (and expensive) open-back and closed-back wired headphones. With prices that soar as high as $4,000, Meze's products haven't always been very accessible. However, its latest open-back model -- the 105 AER -- may bring many more folks under the Meze tent. At $399, the 105 AER are the company's most affordable open-back headphones to-date, as well as its lightest. They'll be available from mezeaudio.com in early December.

The 105 AER's design is a clear evolution from the more expensive 109 Pro ($799), with Meze's signature self-adjusting headband and generously padded over-ear cushions. Where these new cans carve their own path is by using a different mix of materials and shapes. The 105 AER use cast zinc alloy, stamped manganese spring steel, and polyurethane (PU) leather in the headband design, but avoid the 109 Pro's use of wood, which may help to explain the weight difference: 11.8 ounces for the 105 AER versus 13 ounces for the 109 Pro.

Read more
1mm-thick speakers could reshape smart glasses, smartwatches, and earbuds
xMEMS Sycamore microspeaker driver.

XMEMS, the company that created the first speaker based on a microchip manufacturing processes, is getting set to release its next wave of tiny speakers. Known as Sycamore, the newest model is just 1.13 mm thick, and weighs only 150 milligrams, yet it can reproduce full-range sound over short distances -- like the gap between your ears and the limbs of your smart glasses -- according to xMEMS.

Sycamore is the latest step in the evolution of micro speakers. XMEMS' first version could be used in wireless earbuds to reproduce high frequencies, but needed the help of a dynamic driver for bass. Its second product could do full-range sound, but was still limited to earbuds that seal the ear canal with a silicone tip. Sycamore is the company's first micro speaker that reproduce full-range sound without the need of a closed, sealed environment.

Read more