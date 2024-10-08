 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Influence what your friends watch with Plex user reviews

By
Plex user reviews.
Plex

Do your friends look to you for recommendations on which shows and movies they should watch next? Are you, in fact, a tastemaker whose opinions unerringly guide people to the hidden gems that the majority overlook? If so, you may want to check out Plex user reviews. The new feature, which launches today, builds on Plex’s Discover Together platform, which lets friends and family connect with one another via user profiles.

With user reviews, any registered Plex account can now review any Movie, Show, Season, or Episode, and the review can be seen by those in your Plex universe. For now, your reviews are only shared among your Plex friends, in accordance with the privacy settings you set for your Plex profile, but a future update will let you share them with anyone on Plex.

Recommended Videos

In fact, as Plex prepares for the rollout of public reviews, it’s looking for guinea pigs beta testers to be among the first whose opinions show up for all Plex users. Here’s the form to sign up.

Plex user reviews.
Plex

There’s also the ability to flag your reviews as containing spoilers, which is clearly the responsible thing to do when wielding so much power.

Related

Reviews can be written for any title, even those that are in your personal Plex library, but there are some prerequisites before you begin channeling your inner Siskel, Ebert, or A.A. Dowd:

  • Reviews can be created from Plex Web and Mobile apps, but will be visible on all clients.
  • Only media items matched with the Plex Movie or Plex Series modern agents from a Plex Media Server library can be reviewed and you’ll need to enable the Sync Watch State & Ratings feature.
  • Reviews will always be accessible from the details pages in the Discover source (and accessible via search).
  • You’ll need a verified email to write reviews.
  • Reviews must adhere to Plex’s community guidelines.
Plex user reviews.
Plex

Once written, reviews appear in several places throughout the Plex experience including the detail, profile and activity feed screens. However, as a viewer, you can choose what kinds of reviews appear in these places. You can pick from Plex users & critics, Plex users only, critics only, or no reviews.

All about Plex

Plex user reviews.
Plex

As the author of a review, you can choose who sees each review (much like a Facebook post) and once it’s published, you’ll be able to edit or delete it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
How to watch local channels on your Roku device
n roku express streaming stick plus 4k ultra deals amazon spring sale 1

Let's face it: No one likes paying for cable. These days, the cost of even the most basic provider plans is enough to stir any stomach. But is there really any alternative? Technically, yes. If you've got a Roku streaming device, or if you're considering picking one up, the popular gadget offers several backdoor portals to some of the greatest local-area content, including news, weather, sports, and more. Read on to discover how to unlock your favorite local streams.

See more:

Read more
How to use Netflix’s secret category codes to find what you want to watch
netflix

With an ever-growing library of content, there's plenty to watch on Netflix -- as long as you can find something that interests you. We've all experienced the problem of content overload, when you have an idea of what you want to watch but you just can't quite narrow it down with so many options available. The streaming service conveniently allows users to search by general categories, but if you want to get even more specific, there's a trick to help you out.
Further reading

New on Netflix
Best shows on Netflix
Best movies on Netflix

Read more
Plex launches more than 80 free, ad-supported livestreaming TV channels
Plex Live TV channels

In its ongoing bid to be the most inclusive media platform on the planet, Plex has announced the addition of more than 80 free, ad-supported livestreaming TV channels that cover categories such as news, sports, entertainment, lifestyle, and kids.

The live TV channels can be accessed through the regular Plex interface under the label "Live TV" on all of Plex's many client apps, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and gaming consoles, as well as on the web via www.plex.tv. No Plex account is needed to watch the live TV service.

Read more