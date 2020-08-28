  1. Home Theater

Powerbeats 2 owners can get $76 from Apple as part of class-action settlement

Did you buy a set of Apple’s Powerbeats 2 wireless earbuds prior to August 7? You might have a small check coming your way in the form of a class-action payout from Apple.

It’s the result of a class-action lawsuit brought against Apple in 2017, in which defendants alleged that Apple had falsely advertised several claims about the Powerbeats 2 headphones, including claims about their water resistance and battery capacity, according to AppleInsider.

There was never any ruling in the case and Apple never admitted any wrongdoing, but it is nonetheless proceeding with a $9.75 million settlement. Digital Trends has reached out to Apple for its comment and we’ll update this article when we hear back.

If you live in the U.S. and bought a set of Powerbeats 2 prior to August 7, 2020, you have until November 20 to submit your claim as part of the settlement, according to the information site created by the defendants’ attorneys.

If you can show a proof of purchase, you may be entitled to as much as $76, and as much as $38 if you don’t have a receipt, according to lawyers’ estimates as reported by Engadget.

Initially, the scope of the lawsuit included claims that the Powerbeats 2 weren’t as sweatproof or water-resistant as Apple had advertised, but because defendants weren’t able to demonstrate that they had actually sweated while using the headphones, a judge ruled that the lawsuit could only proceed on the basis of the battery life claim.

The Powerbeats 2 wireless earbuds were released in 2014 for $199 and were replaced by the Powerbeats 3 in 2016, and most recently, the Powerbeats 4 in 2020.

