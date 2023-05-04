 Skip to main content
Razer Hammerhead true wireless earbuds are 50% off right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
Razer Hammerhead held in palm.
Ajay Kumar/Digital Trends

If you’re browsing headphone deals in search of cheap wireless earbuds, there’s an offer from Razer that you wouldn’t want to miss. The Razer Hammerhead true wireless earbuds, originally priced at $100, are down to just $50 after a 50% discount. There’s a lot of things that you can buy with the savings of $50, but you need to be quick with your purchase if you want to enjoy it because their price may go back to normal sooner than you expect.

Why you should buy the Razer Hammerhead true wireless earbuds

Razer, a brand that’s known for its video game accessories, entered the wireless earbuds race with the Razer Hammerhead true wireless earbuds. They’re making a run at the best wireless earbuds with their custom-tuned 13mm drivers that provide high-quality sound, and low latency connection that prevents stuttering audio and creates a more immersive experience. They also offer feedforward active noise cancellation, which uses the wireless earbuds’ dual microphones to take in unwanted noise and cancel them by using counter noise. This feature will help you keep your focus while you play video games, but it can also prevent distractions when you’re watching streaming content or listening to your favorite playlists.

As a Razer product, you probably won’t be surprised that the Razer Hammerhead true wireless earbuds come with Razer Chroma RGB, which is the brand’s full-color lighting ecosystem that’s found in its gaming peripherals. You can use the Razer Chrome app to change the brightness and modes of the lights on the back of both earbuds, including activating Audio Meter that makes the lights react to what you’re listening to. With both ANC and RGB on, the Razer Hammerhead true wireless earbuds can last up to four hours on a single charge, and a total of 16 hours including their charging case.

The Razer Hammerhead true wireless earbuds already offer amazing value for their original price of $100, so they’re a steal if you can get them at 50% off. You’ll have to hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on the $50 in savings that you can get if you buy them for just $50 from Razer. They won’t stay this cheap forever, so if you’re already looking forward to wearing the Razer Hammerhead true wireless earbuds, add them to your cart and check out immediately.

