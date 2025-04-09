 Skip to main content
Rotel’s DX-5 might be the compact and connected stereo amplifier you’re looking for

The Rotel DX-5 stereo integrated amplifier.
Rotel

Don’t have a ton of space on your media shelf for a big, honking integrated amplifier or multi-component stereo system? Rotel might have the answer with its recently announced DX-5, a sleek and compact audiophile performer with versatile connectivity from one of the best audio brands in the business.

With its modest footprint, measuring 8.5 x 3 x 9.75 inches and weighing 9 pounds, the DX-5 might not be a powerhouse in the wattage department, but its 33 watts per channel into 4 ohms (25 watts per channel at 8 ohms) output is delivered by clean and confident Class AB amplification. The DX-5 promises “pristine highs, detailed midrange, and deep bass,” Rotel says, from its high-current toroidal transformer that is wound in house, making the DX-5 great for those looking for excellent performance in smaller spaces.

The Rotel DX-5 stereo integrated amplifier.
Rotel

Inside the DX-5 you’ll find the workhorse ESS ES9039Q2M Sabre DAC that Rotel says offers ultra-low noise and a wide soundstage of 10 Hz to 100 kHz for bringing spacious audio to more petite rooms. The ESS DAC supports hi-res listening of files including PCM (up to 32-bit/384kHz) and DSD 256, and features all the connectivity most people will need, including USB-B and Coaxial/Optical (at 24-bit/192kHz) inputs, as well as an RCA AUX input for connecting analog devices like a turntable, and Bluetooth support for AAC and hi-res aptX HD codecs. It’s also Roon certified.

The back of the Rotel DX-5 stereo integrated amplifier.
Rotel

The Rotel MX-5 might also have a leg up on other integrated amplifiers (especially at this compact size), with the addition of an HDMI eARC input for seamless connectivity to your TV, should you want to use it as modest home theater system in lieu of a soundbar or more detailed surround sound system. Additionally, the presence of a subwoofer output allows for further expansion to bring deeper, more impactful bass to the proceedings, depending on the speakers you pair it with.

The Rotel DX-5 stereo integrated amplifier's remote.
Rotel

Physically, the MX-5 is gorgeous. Available in black and silver finishes, the front face of the amplifier features a bright full-color TFT display, glowing power button, 6.35mm headphone jack for private listening, and a large, smooth volume dial. It also comes with a sharp-looking aluminum remote control.

The the Rotel DX-5 is hits the market in North America, Europe, and the U.K. this April, priced at US$1,499. More details can be found at Rotel’s website.

Derek Malcolm
Derek Malcolm
