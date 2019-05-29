Digital Trends
Walmart deal drops a $200 price cut on this 43-inch Samsung 4K smart TV

Josh Levenson
By
samsung 4k tv deal walmart un43nu7100 43 inch

Large smart TVs are all the rage nowadays, but that’s not to say there aren’t a number of fantastic, modest-sized 4K TVs to choose from, because there are — including this 43-inch Samsung 4K TV that’s now on sale for $300, down $200 from the usual $500.

You may be thinking that $500 is a little steep for a 43-inch television and we’d be inclined to agree if this wasn’t the latest model to roll off Samsung’s production line, so the chance to pick it up for the reduced price of $300 should not be passed up.

The fact it’s newer than other Samsung 4K TVs on offer at the moment is advantageous for two reasons, with the first being that it’s equipped with the most recent version of Samsung’s UHD Engine, which transforms HD content into 4K Ultra HD in real time.

As for the second advantage, that would be the television’s Smart TV software. In this case, it’s (as you might expect) the most recent build Samsung has released to date, offering one-click access to a slew of streaming services, like Hulu and Netflix.

The screen itself is crisp and has a fantastic viewing angle, and there’s multi-format HDR for drawing additional detail, such as a slight inscription on a wall in a dark room (think Indiana Jones), from what would otherwise be considered a faint, low-light scene.

If $300 is still a little out of your price range, Walmart is on hand to help — it ha teamed up with financing provider Affirm to offer its customers the option to spread the cost over twelve months, boiling down to a more digestible $30 per month.

Still not sold? Take a look at our TV buying guide. It will bring you up to speed on all the latest from the TV world, and help you find a TV that’s in line with your specific requirements, factoring in the physical space you have available and your budget.

From there, we’d recommend taking a look at our collection of the best 4K TV deals available right now. It has everything from bottom-of-the-barrel 40-inch models to top-of-the-range QLEDs — the highlight of which is a 65-inch LG 4K TV for $550.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d suggest making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings.

