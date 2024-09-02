The Samsung S95C OLED TV has a half off deal for Labor Day

During Labor Day sales, don’t just buy any TV — buy one of the best around. Currently, you can buy the Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED TV for 50% off at Walmart. That means that instead of spending $3,299, you pay $1,659 for one of our absolute favorites around. Easily the pick of the Labor Day TV deals going on right now, all you really need to know is that you should immediately buy. However, if you want to know more, keep reading and we’ll take you through the details.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED TV

When we reviewed the Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED TV, we described it as “jaw-droppingly gorgeous,” and that’s kind of all you need to know. This is a seriously great TV. Samsung has combined the advantages of an OLED panel and its self-lit pixels with tiny Quantum Dots so you get an incredible level of detail and fantastic screen brightness. Blacks are as pure as possible, while there’s more than a billion shades of color so it looks gorgeous no matter what you’re watching. Its use of Quantum HDR OLED+ is something special, and Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor upscales non 4K content so everything looks spectacular.

While LG often dominates the best OLED TVs world, the Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED TV is the exception to the rule here. It oozes quality from its Pantone validated colors to its fantastic gaming performance and everything in between. Sound quality is a little middling for this price despite Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+, but if you invest in a compatible soundbar, you can enjoy Q-Symphony 3.0 which combines the power of your TV with your Samsung soundbar.

Samsung has thought of everything, which makes sense for one of the best TV brands. The Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED TV is sure to be one of the best TVs for many households.

The Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED TV usually costs $3,299 but right now, you can buy it for 50% off at Walmart so it’s down to $1,659. We can’t stress enough how good a deal this is if you want a high-end TV. It’s a flash deal so it won’t stick around for long so grab it now before you miss out.