 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Samsung S95C OLED TV has a half off deal for Labor Day

By
The Samsung S95C OLED in a living room.
Douglas Murray / Digital Trends

During Labor Day sales, don’t just buy any TV — buy one of the best around. Currently, you can buy the Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED TV for 50% off at Walmart. That means that instead of spending $3,299, you pay $1,659 for one of our absolute favorites around. Easily the pick of the Labor Day TV deals going on right now, all you really need to know is that you should immediately buy. However, if you want to know more, keep reading and we’ll take you through the details.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED TV

When we reviewed the Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED TV, we described it as “jaw-droppingly gorgeous,” and that’s kind of all you need to know. This is a seriously great TV. Samsung has combined the advantages of an OLED panel and its self-lit pixels with tiny Quantum Dots so you get an incredible level of detail and fantastic screen brightness. Blacks are as pure as possible, while there’s more than a billion shades of color so it looks gorgeous no matter what you’re watching. Its use of Quantum HDR OLED+ is something special, and Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor upscales non 4K content so everything looks spectacular.

While LG often dominates the best OLED TVs world, the Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED TV is the exception to the rule here. It oozes quality from its Pantone validated colors to its fantastic gaming performance and everything in between. Sound quality is a little middling for this price despite Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+, but if you invest in a compatible soundbar, you can enjoy Q-Symphony 3.0 which combines the power of your TV with your Samsung soundbar.

Samsung has thought of everything, which makes sense for one of the best TV brands. The Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED TV is sure to be one of the best TVs for many households.

The Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED TV usually costs $3,299 but right now, you can buy it for 50% off at Walmart so it’s down to $1,659. We can’t stress enough how good a deal this is if you want a high-end TV. It’s a flash deal so it won’t stick around for long so grab it now before you miss out.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Best OLED TV deals: Save on LG C3, Samsung S90C, and more
LG's 2023 C3 4K OLED TV.

A quality picture is a must-have feature if you want to really get into the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and any of your other favorite content. An OLED TV produces one of the best images on the market, and while OLED TVs typically cost more than other picture technologies they can also make for some of the best TV deals. Below you can find what we feel are the best OLED TV deals to shop right now, and among them are models from some top TV brands, including Sony TV deals, Samsung TV deals, and LG TV deals. You can also shop QLED TV deals for a quality picture, and there are plenty of TCL TV deals and Vizio TV deals going on if you’re looking for something in a more budget-friendly price range.
LG 42-inch C4 OLED 4K webOS TV — $1,100, was $1,400

The C4 Series is a step into LG’s advanced TV lineup. It’s packed with features, including an AI Processor Gen 7 that up converts all your favorite content into 4K as you watch, NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium for gamers, and four HDMI ports for connect peripheral components in excess. This TV leans heavily on AI and the webOS 24 platform to help you find new content and organize everything you already know about, which allows you to search less and stream more.

Read more
Samsung’s The Frame TV is $400 off during Best Buy Labor Day sales
A painting being displayed on a Samsung The Frame QLED.

It’s one thing to own the kind of TV that acts as a statement piece for size, brightness, and colors; but another thing entirely to invest in a set that’s renowned for looking like a fine piece of wall art. If you’re the type of household that loves showing off what your tech can do, one of the best “statement piece” TVs is Samsung’s The Frame. And now let's talk some turkey about TV deals, because this fantastic set has a nice markdown at Best Buy:

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the Samsung 65-inch The Frame Series for $1,600. That’s $400 down from its normal price of $2,000. Don’t be fooled by its niche capabilities either, as Samsung’s The Frame delivers a powerful 4K picture that looks great for movies, shows, and video games, too.

Read more
A 75-inch 4K TV for $500? Grab this Labor Day deal at Best Buy
2024 TCL S5 4K TV.

When your favorite player scores a goal on Monday Night Football, you’re going to want as large of a TV as possible to see the victory with. Fortunately, just about every TV company makes some exceptionally big TV models, with brands like Hisense delivering screens as large as 100 inches! That being said, many of these monolithic models are too expensive for the average family to consider, which is why we’re always looking for 70-inch TV deals. And guess what? We found a winner, though the size is actually 75 inches. 

Right now, Best Buy is selling the TCL 75-inch Class S5 Series for $500, which is a $150 discount on the set’s retail price. Labor Day TV sales are happening now, friends!

Read more