Last call to save $500 on this 85-inch Samsung 4K TV

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung TU7000 4K TV, placed on a TV rack.
Samsung

The shopping holiday is already over, but there are still some Black Friday TV deals that remain available for you to shop. If you want a massive screen, you’ve still got time to take advantage of Best Buy’s $500 discount for the 85-inch Samsung CU8000 4K TV. You’ll only have to pay $1,200 instead of $1,700 — it’s still not cheap, but you’ll quickly realize that it’s worth every penny once you’ve got it in your living room. Like most leftover Black Friday deals, the bargain may end any minute, so you have to hurry if you don’t want to miss this chance at huge savings.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung CU8000 4K TV

First and foremost, you shouldn’t underestimate how large an 85-inch display is — you need to consult our guide on what size TV to buy if you’ve got enough space for it. If you do, then the Samsung CU8000 4K TV is an excellent choice. It shares many features with the best TVs, including 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vibrant colors, and HDR for even more impressive picture quality. The TV is also equipped with Samsung’s Crystal Processor with 4K Upscaling, so everything you watch will be upgraded to 4K quality, allowing you to maximize the massive screen.

The 85-inch Samsung CU8000 4K TV may be gigantic, but it’s relatively thin with an AirSlim design that lets it blend into any wall. It’s also a smart TV that’s powered by Samsung’s Tizen platform, so you’ll be able to follow all of your favorite streaming shows.

There are some Best Buy Black Friday deals that are still online in case you missed the shopping holiday, including this $500 discount on the 85-inch Samsung CU8000 4K TV. It’s down from $1,700 to $1,200, but probably not for long. We’re not sure why the bargain is still up since Black Friday is over, but since it could be removed at any moment, you need to push through with your purchase as soon as possible. There’s no telling if the retailer will have the same offer for the 85-inch Samsung CU8000 4K TV on Cyber Monday, so to ensure that you pocket the savings, buy it now.

