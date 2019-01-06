Digital Trends
Home Theater

Samsung adding iTunes and AirPlay TV to its smart TVs is a genius move

Caleb Denison
By

SAMSUNG-Q9FNIf you count yourself among the Apple faithful, there’s a good chance you own an Apple TV or Apple TV 4K box. The only way to get TV shows or Movies through iTunes or mirror your iPhone or iPad on your TV has been through Apple’s spendy little black box. That is, until now. Ahead of CES 2019, Samsung has announced it has partnered with Apple to offer AirPlay 2 and an iTunes app not only on the hot new 2019 TVs it’s about to announce, but also via a firmware update to eligible 2018 Samsung smart TVs.

For anyone still holding out hope that Apple would produce its own television, this should come as welcome news. Apple TV 4K boxes start at $180 and top out at $200. With iTunes and AirPlay 2 built into Samsung’s TVs, Apple fans who own 2018 or newer Samsung smart TVs can skip the additional box and cables needed to connect an Apple TV and stream anything from their iTunes library directly from the TV.

Another advantage to using a built-in iTunes app over a separate streaming box is that Samsung has control over its own hardware, allowing it to make 4K HDR streaming a more seamless experience while optimizing picture quality, all without any interference from Apple’s hardware.

One of our chief complaints about the Apple TV 4K box when it first arrived was that it would force HDR to be delivered to TVs by default, whether the TV was HDR-capable or not. Though Apple has since remedied that issue, there’s still an advantage to Samsung having control over how iTunes movies and TV shows are displayed. Samsung’s processing can determine how to handle low-light shading and peak brightness levels for an HDR experience it has worked very hard to develop.

In addition to iTunes access, Samsung smart TVs will support AirPlay 2, allowing iPhone and iPad owners to stream any content they want — videos, podcasts, music, and photos — directly to the TV without any cable connection.

This development is of considerable note considering everything that lives within Apple’s walled garden are closely guarded properties. The fact that Samsung has managed to broker such a deal with a company it considers an arch-rival (iPhone vs. Galaxy phones, anyone?) serves to prove that both companies see the partnership as mutually beneficial. What remains to be seen is how long Apple’s deal with Samsung remains exclusive. If other manufacturers are unable to offer iTunes and AirPlay 2 in their smart TVs for a year or more, this deal winds up being a real feather in Samsung’s cap. Regardless, this is a big win for Samsung TV owners.

Samsung’s 2019 TVs will arrive sometime this spring — usually in late March to early April — and a firmware update for 2018 Samsung TVs is expected in the same timeframe. Samsung says the new Apple app will be offered to Samsung TV owners in over 100 countries, while AirPlay 2 support will be delivered in over 190 countries.

Don't Miss

The best portable chargers of 2019
Tech Trends to watch for at CES 2019
News

CES 2019: Tech trends to watch for at the consumer electronics show

With more than 4,400 exhibiting companies and more than 2.7 million square feet of exhibition hall, CES is overwhelming. Here's what to expect from the upcoming show, from A.I. and self-driving cars to 5G networks and 8K televisions.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Home Theater

Watch Amazon Video on your Chromecast — no Fire TV Stick needed

Amazon won't add Chromecast capability to its Instant Video app for Android any time soon, and it won't release an app for Android TV. But there's still a way to get that video on your TV by using your computer and a browser extension.
Posted By Parker Hall
Home Theater

Still listening on tinny TV speakers? Try one of our favorite soundbars

You no longer have to sacrifice sound for size when selecting home audio equipment. Check out our picks for the best soundbars, whether you're looking for budget options, pure power, smarts, or tons of features.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall
how to watch Game of Thrones online The Hound
Movies & TV

Lose the torrents. Here's how to watch 'Game of Thrones' online (legally)

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular shows on TV, but unless you're a cable subscriber, finding a way to watch isn't always easy. Check out our guide on how to watch online, whether you prefer using HBO, Hulu, or Amazon.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Moto Z3 review
Mobile

Spruce up your Lenovo smartphone with the best Moto Mods for the Moto Z-series

Moto Mods, the snap-on accessories compatible with Lenovo's Moto Z-series smartphones add a lot of value without adding a lot of bulk. Looking to try one out? Here are a few of our favorite Moto Mods.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
A Star Is Born
Home Theater

‘Star Is Born’ ear doctor tells us how to avoid Jackson Maine’s hearing issues

Nobody wants to endure the incessant ringing in the ears of Bradley Cooper’s character in 2018’s popular music flick. Here’s how to avoid hearing damage, according to the film’s real-life ear doctor.
Posted By Parker Hall
B&O Beoplay E8 2.0
Home Theater

B&O’s Beoplay E8 earbuds eliminate the need for any wires

Fully wireless earbuds are all the rage and rightfully so -- no cables is a huge convenience. Later this year, thanks to B&O's Beoplay E8 2.0 earbuds, even the charging case will be wireless ... for a price.
Posted By Simon Cohen
lg oled black friday deals c8 tv hero
Deals

Take a look at the best 4K television deals for January 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best action movies on netflix thor ragnarok featured
Movies & TV

Get your pulse racing with some of the best action movies on Netflix right now

In need of a movie that will really get your adrenaline pumping? Netflix offers a ton of films that fit the bill, along with a few you might want to avoid. Here, we rounded up the best action movies currently streaming on Netflix.
Posted By Will Nicol
best comedies on netflix the little hours featured
Movies & TV

These are the best comedies on Netflix right now, and that's no joke

Looking for a laugh? Lucky for you, Netflix offers an assortment of comedies, each designed to elicit laughs in one way or another. Here are our current favorites, from Happy Gilmore to The Emperor's New Groove.
Posted By Will Nicol, Kailla Coomes
Annihilation review
Movies & TV

Out of movies to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on hulu venture bros featured
Movies & TV

Stay inside this winter with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Killing Eve'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
awesome tech you cant buy yet gaze tray feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Germ-killing faucets, the ultimate charging tray

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle