Samsung adds free 45-minute workouts to its TVs in partnership with F45

By
A woman works out with the F45 app on a Samsung TV.
Samsung

If you don’t have room for a Peloton, Mirror or Hydrow, Samsung is hoping that the TV in your living room might just be the workout gear you didn’t know you already owned. On Wednesday, the Korean company announced that it is partnering with fitness community F45 to bring workouts to its 2024 TVs as part of its Samsung Daily+ content hub.

The partnership is launching with free access to a series of cardio, strength, hybrid and recovery workouts. Over the next several months, it will add to its offerings.

“Our objective is to create a central hub that offers fun and unique workouts to help each of our users achieve their personal fitness goals,” said Demian Hyun, vice president and head of the Experience Planning Group of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

The partners explained that F45 workouts can be tailored to fit various needs, providing a platform for people of all fitness levels to participate and benefit.

According to a statement from the venture, F45’s workouts improve everyday movements by incorporating exercises that mimic real-life activities to build lean muscle, enhance cardiovascular health, and improve daily functionality.

The app also provides access to on-demand training and a diverse workout library curated by F45’s Global Athletics Team. Users can choose from various workouts, ensuring their routines remain fresh and exciting while never being repetitive. The service also offers motivational content and links to nearby F45 studios.

“Partnering with F45 Training on Samsung Daily+ underscores our commitment to delivering digital health experiences and improving consumers’ well-being, Samsung said.

In June, F8, the boutique fitness franchise platform operating the F45 Training, and Vaura brands partnered to integrate its workouts with Strava, which calls itself a digital community for active people with more than 125 million athletes in more than 190 countries.

F45 partnered with several other fitness groups over the last year, including Hyrox, a fitness competition that combines running and functional workouts, and ski and snowboard pass provider Ikon.

Greg Morcroft
