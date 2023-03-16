 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earbuds are $40 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and their case sitting on the ground with earbuds sitting in front.
Caleb Denison/Digital Trends

If you’re thinking about getting wireless earbuds but you’re not sold on Apple’s AirPods, you may want to consider the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. They’re currently on sale from Samsung for a discounted price of $110, following a $40 discount on their original price of $150. This offer is only available for a limited time only, so you should hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss it.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer well-balanced audio, with two-way dynamic speakers enabling excellent bass and treble so that you can immerse yourself in whatever you’re listening to. They also come with one of the most popular features among the best wireless earbudsactive noise cancellation. When activated, two microphones detect sound from your surroundings and blocks them, which will allow you to focus on your music, streaming content, video game, or podcast. To get the best possible noise cancelling experience, there are three sizes of silicon tips that you can choose for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, with the Galaxy Wearable app helping you determine the best one through a fit test.

For people with active lifestyles, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will be able to keep up, as not only are they lightweight, they’ll also be able to stay in your ears during strenuous activities. Meanwhile, if you’re always making and taking calls, the wireless earbuds will make sure that conversations are crystal clear with their curved design that reduces wind noise and a machine-learning based solution that filters unwanted sound. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 can last up to 7.5 hours in a single charge, and up to 29 hours with their charging case, so it’s fine to use them throughout each day.

Related

Samsung’s limited-time offer for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is one of the best headphone deals that you can shop right now if you want new wireless earbuds. You’ll only have to pay $110 instead of $150, but we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this $40 discount. To make sure that you get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for much cheaper than usual, add them to your cart and check out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This LG soundbar with wireless subwoofer bundle is $150 off
lg samsung sonos vizio soundbar deals best buy fathers day 2020

After buying from TV deals, you'll want to also take a look at soundbar deals to complete the home theater upgrade. If you're looking for recommendations, here's an offer that you shouldn't miss -- the LG SN4A soundbar and wireless subwoofer bundle at $150 off from Best Buy. You'll only have to pay $130 instead of the bundle's original price of $280, but you better hurry. There's no information on when the discount will end, but we're expecting it to go offline sooner rather than later.

Why you should buy the LG SN4A soundbar and wireless subwoofer bundle
As TVs advance with 4K Ultra HD resolution and smart features, their thin profiles don't leave room for top-of-the-line speakers. If you want to enjoy an immersive cinematic experience in the comfort of your living room, you'll have to supplement your TV's video with audio from a soundbar. That's where the LG SN4A soundbar comes in -- it's slim and easy to connect to your TV with either an optical cable or Bluetooth, but like the best soundbars, it's capable of producing powerful sound to match the sharp visuals that you'll be watching on your TV. It's a 2.1-channel soundbar, which means that it has two channels -- left and right -- and that it comes with a subwoofer. The wireless subwoofer that's included in the bundle pumps out 200 watts of low-frequency audio to create a fuller sound.

Read more
Bose’s noise-canceling QuietComfort Earbuds II are $50 off
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II beside charging case.

Bose is a name that shoppers are always looking out for when browsing through headphone deals because the brand has long been associated with top-of-the-line features. That's why we don't expect Best Buy's offer for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II to last long. You can purchase the wireless earbuds right now for $249, following a $50 discount on their original price of $299, but you have to be quick about it as stocks are getting depleted.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are in our list of the best wireless earbuds because of their impressive noise cancellation. This isn't a surprise because Bose pioneered the technology, which uses powerful microphones to detect environmental noise then generates opposing signals to cancel the unwanted sound. Quiet Mode activates maximum noise cancellation for the wireless earbuds, but there's also Aware Mode that will let you listen to everything around you without having to take them out of your ears. They also offer amazing sound quality with their high-performance drivers and CustomTune sound calibration technology that provide you with the best possible listening experience.

Read more
Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Bluetooth speaker is $280 off
harman kardon onyx studio 6 deal best buy march 2023 lifestyle

One of the best Bluetooth speaker deals at the moment is perfect for someone that wants a portable solution that still provides fantastic sound quality. The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 is currently on sale at Best Buy so you can buy it for $200 saving you $280 off the regular price of $480. This is a seriously sizeable saving on a high-end portable speaker. It's sure to be of use to anyone who doesn't want to compromise. Keen to learn more? Read on while we take you through everything. Remember -- this deal is unlikely to stick around for long.

Why you should buy the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6
Harman Kardon may not feature in our look at the best Bluetooth speakers but its Onyx Studio 6 offers many of the features you'd see here. Thanks to its 50W of power, you get crisp and robust sound with detailed acoustics no matter what you're listening to. Count on some hefty bass that never overwhelms the mids or trebles. Clear audio is consistent thanks to the 80dB signal-to-noise ratio while there's accurately reproduced sound at every turn.

Read more