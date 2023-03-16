Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earbuds are $40 off

If you’re thinking about getting wireless earbuds but you’re not sold on Apple’s AirPods, you may want to consider the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. They’re currently on sale from Samsung for a discounted price of $110, following a $40 discount on their original price of $150. This offer is only available for a limited time only, so you should hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss it.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer well-balanced audio, with two-way dynamic speakers enabling excellent bass and treble so that you can immerse yourself in whatever you’re listening to. They also come with one of the most popular features among the best wireless earbuds — active noise cancellation. When activated, two microphones detect sound from your surroundings and blocks them, which will allow you to focus on your music, streaming content, video game, or podcast. To get the best possible noise cancelling experience, there are three sizes of silicon tips that you can choose for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, with the Galaxy Wearable app helping you determine the best one through a fit test.

For people with active lifestyles, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will be able to keep up, as not only are they lightweight, they’ll also be able to stay in your ears during strenuous activities. Meanwhile, if you’re always making and taking calls, the wireless earbuds will make sure that conversations are crystal clear with their curved design that reduces wind noise and a machine-learning based solution that filters unwanted sound. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 can last up to 7.5 hours in a single charge, and up to 29 hours with their charging case, so it’s fine to use them throughout each day.

Samsung’s limited-time offer for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is one of the best headphone deals that you can shop right now if you want new wireless earbuds. You’ll only have to pay $110 instead of $150, but we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this $40 discount. To make sure that you get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for much cheaper than usual, add them to your cart and check out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations