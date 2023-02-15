Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds are $50 off

While the massive popularity of wireless earbuds may be attributed to Apple’s AirPods, you should know that there are headphone deals for other options in the market that are cheaper. For example, Samsung fans may want to grab this opportunity to buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for just $100, following Samsung’s $50 discount on their original price of $150. Take advantage of the offer now so that there’s no chance you would miss out.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True wireless earbuds like the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are the perfect choice if you’re planning to use them often while working out or commuting, according to our headphone buying guide. Not only do they offer well-balanced audio, but their Active Noise Cancellation will let you focus on the songs that you’re listening to or the streaming videos that you’re watching. This is possible through the two microphones on the wireless earbuds that detect the ambient noise that needs to be blocked. The machine-learning technology in the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 filters the unwanted sound, which is also applicable during phone calls for crystal clear conversations.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 comes with a lightweight design and three sizes of soft silicon tips so that they’ll fit snugly and comfortably in your ears. With active noise cancellation activated, the wireless earbuds can last up a total of 20 hours if you include the power from their charging case, but if the feature is turned off, that extends to a total of 29 hours. Just five minutes of charging will replenish one hour of usage, so they’ll never be out of commission for long. For complete control over the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, you can download the Galaxy Wearable app, through which you can change EQ, toggle touch controls, and turn noise cancelling on or off, among many other functions.

