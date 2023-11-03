 Skip to main content
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live earbuds are $80 off right now

John Alexander
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live inside their charging case.
In the world of headphones and earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live play a truly unique role. Today, they’re on sale at Best Buy for just $70, down $80 from the usual $150. They’re trailblazers, of sorts, that take a different path than many other earbuds we see today. And that path, which we will describe in much more detail further, is the path of the bean. The unique kidney bean shape results in something that you’ll either really love for their uniqueness or really hate, so be sure to take your time when analyzing this deal. But don’t take too much time, as this deal — accessible by tapping the button below — ends tonight.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Why do most people like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (they average a nearly 4.5 at Best Buy after thousands of reviews) while our in-house Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review took time to be more critical? It’s likely due to the unique kidney bean shape that either suits your ear or doesn’t. When inserted properly, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live sit securely in the outer part of your ear. If you’ve ever had the experience of your ear hurting from having worn earbuds for too long, the insides of your ear being stretched for too long, these will feel great in comparison. If your ear’s shape doesn’t allow for it, on the other hand, they might feel awkward or lose. The bottom line is that most people really like these, pointing out the comfort they feel wearing them after a short adjustment period.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live come in four colors; black, blue, a “bronze” rose gold, and white, though the black color appears to be sold out at this time. They have an 8 hour battery life after being fully charged and, of course, come with a charging case. Active noise cancellation is available at the tap of a finger and an optional, always-on voice assistant is ready to receive your commands via voice.

If, after mulling it over, you’ve decided that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are something you can adapt to, get a lot out of, and thrive with, please tap the button below. You’ll find the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live’s page on the online Best Buy store where they cost just $70, $80 down from the usual $150. That’s if you haven’t missed the sale, however, as it is ending tonight, so be sure to check this deal out immediately. If you’ve decided the unique kidney bean shape isn’t for you, check out our listing of the best wireless earbuds to recalibrate your expectations for your next purchase.

