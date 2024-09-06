This 3.1-channel soundbar from Samsung is on sale for $250

For those who aren’t satisfied with the audio quality of their TV, the simplest solution to your problem is to make a purchase from soundbar deals. You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get decent volume and bass, as there are relatively affordable options like the Samsung HW-B650 soundbar. It’s even cheaper right now following a $150 discount from Samsung that slashes its price to $250 from $400. It’s a soundbar made by a trusted name in the home appliances industry so you don’t have to worry about quality, but you need to take advantage of the offer as soon as possible because it may no longer be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-B650 soundbar

The Samsung HW-B650 soundbar isn’t going to challenge for a spot in our roundup of the best soundbars, but it’s made by a brand that’s a fixture in that list so you know that you’ll be getting a top-quality device. It’s a 3.1-channel soundbar. That terminology is explained in our guide on how to choose a soundbar. Basically, it has three channels, namely the standard left and right channel and a center channel for clearer dialogue, and the “1” means that it comes with a subwoofer. In the case of the Samsung HW-B650 soundbar, there’s even a button that instantly boosts its bass output even further.

The Samsung HW-B650 soundbar features Dolby Digital 5.1 for realistic surround sound, and DTS Virtual: X for a listening experience that feels like you have more speakers installed. In addition to your TV, the soundbar may be connected to up to two mobile devices though Bluetooth, so you can stream music and audio, and it can also be paired with your gaming console with automatic settings that will optimize the sounds of your video games.

The Samsung HW-B650 soundbar is a simple and relatively affordable solution to a home theater setup with lackluster audio, and if you hurry with your purchase, you can get it for an even lower price of $250 from Samsung. The $150 in savings on its sticker price of $400 probably isn’t going to last long though, so if you’re interested in this offer, we highly recommend proceeding with the transaction immediately. Any delay may cause you to miss out on getting the Samsung HW-B650 soundbar for cheaper than usual.