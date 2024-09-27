 Skip to main content
This Samsung 7.1.2 Channel soundbar just dropped from $1,100 to $800

The Samsung HW-Q850D 7.1.2 Soundbar.
Best Buy is going all out for its  savings event. From September 27-29, you’ll be able to save big on popular tech devices like laptops, TVs, and the focus of today’s post, impressive home theater sound systems. Considering it’s our job to stay on top of the best promos, we just had to bring this offer to your attention:

Best Buy has discounted the Samsung HW-Q850D 7.1.2 Soundbar with Rear Speakers from $1,100 to $800. With $300 going back in your pocket, you may even want to take a look at some of the other great Best Buy deals we’ve been keeping tabs on.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q850D

When it comes to home theater audio, a decent soundbar goes a long way, but nothing can replace an entire surround system. That’s why we’re a fan of Samsung’s approach, where the soundbar is used for all front channels, leaving the two rear speakers to provide background effects, and the subwoofer for low-end. The result is an immersive surround experience with a wide soundstage and excellent highs, mids, and lows.

If you want an even bigger soundstage, you’ll also have the option of pairing the HW-Q850D with the speakers on certain Samsung TVs. This is a wireless feature called Q-Symphony that beefs up the volume and articulation of your Samsung audio. And thanks to built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, you’ll even be able to stream your favorite Spotify playlists through the Samsung system.

We’re also big fans of the automated audio features the HW-Q850D comes with, including Samsung’s Active Voice Analyzer, which dials down on room noise to deliver crystal-clear dialogue. Then there’s SpaceFit Sound Pro, which automatically calibrates sound to match your listening environment best.

We see plenty of Samsung deals, but it’s not too often you’ll find an audio system with this type of discount. Save $300 when you purchase the Samsung HW-Q850D 7.1.2 Soundbar with Rear Speakers at Best Buy, and be sure to have a look at some of the other best soundbar deals we’ve had our eyes on.

