 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Frame TV has a significant discount in Samsung’s massive sale

By
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.
Samsung

For one of the best TV deals around, head straight to the source and check out what Samsung has to offer. As part of its Samsung Discover event, the gorgeous looking Frame TV has seen a massive price cut with selected sizes on sale for as low as $549. There’s up to 23% off depending on the size you choose, with a massive $1,700 off the 85-inch model if you want to go big, and $50 off the 32-inch model if you want to use it more like a picture frame. If you’re keen to learn more about this unique TV, read on while we take you through what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Samsung The Frame TV

Samsung is one of the best TV brands around, with its particular penchant being the best QLED TVs. With the Samsung The Frame TV, you get 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot technology, which saturates your screen with a billion gorgeous looking colors.

It leads to bold detail even as the screen brightens, and Quantum HDR provides an expanded range of color and contrast with deeper blacks and brighter whites. It’s perfect for watching movies and gaming. The unique thing about the Samsung The Frame TV is how well it blends into your surroundings. When the TV is off, it becomes a display of your art collection, with the built-in motion sensor detecting when you’re in the room before showing off photos and art work.

At all times, its anti-reflection matte display ensures there’s virtually no light reflection at any time of day, with the reduced glaring ensuring it always looks good. Designed exclusively to be wall-mounted, it has a slim wall mount with the option for different bezels to match your surroundings. It’s those features which make the Samsung The Frame TV unique among the best TVs.

It all comes together to make the Samsung The Frame TV perfect for many households who want to maintain good looks but also enjoy a great TV. Right now at Samsung you can buy the 32-inch model for $50 off, but bigger discounts come from the 55-inch variety which is $300 off and down to $1,200, or the massive 85-inch version for $1,700 off so it’s now $2,600. Check the deals out as part of the Samsung Discover event before the sale ends very soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Best projector deals: Replace your TV with a big screen from $80
The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12.

While many of the best TV deals include 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and 85-inch TV deals, if you want to go even bigger with savings you should consider a projector for your home theater. Projectors are more affordable than ever, and we’ve made them even more affordable by tracking down all of the best projector deals to shop today. Among them you’ll find top electronics brands and some pretty steep discounts. If you need some help sorting through things check out our guide on how to choose the right home theater projector, and consider adding some quality sound to your projector setup with the best soundbar deals and best subwoofer deals going on right now.
AuKing M8-F -- $90, was $100

The AuKing M8-F is an affordable projector that offers Full HD resolution for sharp and colorful images, with projection size of 35 inches to 200 inches from a distance of 3.6 feet to 16.4 feet. It's equipped with a cooling system that prevents its bulb from overheating, extending its life to up to 55,000 hours of usage. The AuKing M8-F also features advanced noise reduction technology to keep its fan noise low, built-in dual stereo speakers, and a variety of connection options that include HDMI, VGA, AV, and USB.

Read more
Best soundbar deals: Save on Bose, Samsung, Vizio, and more
The Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4-channel surround sound system set up in a luxurious living room.

Adding one of the best soundbars to a TV can add an entirely different dimension to everything you like to watch. And while the best soundbars are going to add the best audio, not everybody is on the same budget and there are a lot of soundbar deals out there to help bring the price down. You can find some quality soundbars among the best Bose deals and best Sonos deals going on right now, but here we’ve rounded up soundbar deals from several other top audio brands as well. You’ll find all of the best soundbar deals below, and if you’d like to further deepen your home theater experience be sure to check out all of the best subwoofer deals, best headphone deals, and best TV deals as well.
Sony S100F 2.0-channel soundbar -- $100, was $130

The Sony S100F 2.0-channel soundbar is as simple as soundbars can come, with two channels -- the standard left and right -- that you can link to your TV through an HDMI ARC connection or to your mobile devices through Bluetooth. It may have a compact design, but it will deliver improved audio quality while you're watching TV shows or movies, and it features Sony's S-Force Pro Front Surround technology that fills your room with sound.

Read more
Best OLED TV deals: Save on LG C3, Samsung S90C, and more
LG's 2023 C3 4K OLED TV.

There are few TVs on the market capable of producing a better image than OLED TVs, and while they’re more expensive than other picture technologies, OLED TVs also make for some of the best TV deals. We’ve put together all of the best OLED TV deals you can shop today, and you’ll find among them sizes that include 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, 85-inch TV deals, and more. If you’re looking for something similar that might prove a slightly more affordable you can check out today’s QLED TV deals, but if you’re set on an OLED TV read onward for all of the best OLED TV deals out there.
LG 42-inch C4 OLED 4K webOS TV — $1,100, was $1,400

The C4 Series is a step into LG’s advanced TV lineup. It’s packed with features, including an AI Processor Gen 7 that up converts all your favorite content into 4K as you watch, NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium for gamers, and four HDMI ports for connect peripheral components in excess. This TV leans heavily on AI and the webOS 24 platform to help you find new content and organize everything you already know about, which allows you to search less and stream more.

Read more