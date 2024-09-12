The Frame TV has a significant discount in Samsung’s massive sale

For one of the best TV deals around, head straight to the source and check out what Samsung has to offer. As part of its Samsung Discover event, the gorgeous looking Frame TV has seen a massive price cut with selected sizes on sale for as low as $549. There’s up to 23% off depending on the size you choose, with a massive $1,700 off the 85-inch model if you want to go big, and $50 off the 32-inch model if you want to use it more like a picture frame. If you’re keen to learn more about this unique TV, read on while we take you through what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Samsung The Frame TV

Samsung is one of the best TV brands around, with its particular penchant being the best QLED TVs. With the Samsung The Frame TV, you get 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot technology, which saturates your screen with a billion gorgeous looking colors.

It leads to bold detail even as the screen brightens, and Quantum HDR provides an expanded range of color and contrast with deeper blacks and brighter whites. It’s perfect for watching movies and gaming. The unique thing about the Samsung The Frame TV is how well it blends into your surroundings. When the TV is off, it becomes a display of your art collection, with the built-in motion sensor detecting when you’re in the room before showing off photos and art work.

At all times, its anti-reflection matte display ensures there’s virtually no light reflection at any time of day, with the reduced glaring ensuring it always looks good. Designed exclusively to be wall-mounted, it has a slim wall mount with the option for different bezels to match your surroundings. It’s those features which make the Samsung The Frame TV unique among the best TVs.

It all comes together to make the Samsung The Frame TV perfect for many households who want to maintain good looks but also enjoy a great TV. Right now at Samsung you can buy the 32-inch model for $50 off, but bigger discounts come from the 55-inch variety which is $300 off and down to $1,200, or the massive 85-inch version for $1,700 off so it’s now $2,600. Check the deals out as part of the Samsung Discover event before the sale ends very soon.