Sennheiser Accentum headphones, already a bargain, are $48 off today

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless headphones sitting on laptop keyboard.
You won’t find any shortage of headphone deals out there, but we’re taking the time to highlight this offer from Walmart for the Sennheiser Accentum. These wireless headphones, which scored 9 out of 10 stars in our review, are already pretty affordable at their sticker price of $180, but they’re even cheaper right now at just $132. The $48 discount pushes them further into must-buy territory if you’re looking for budget-friendly headphones, but you need to make the purchase as soon as you can as the bargain may end at any moment.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones

The Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones scored pretty high in our review with 9 out of 10 stars, which is impressive considering you can get them for much cheaper than most of the entries in our roundup of the best headphones. They feature the brand’s trademark high-quality audio, alongside an effective active noise cancellation system that blocks out unwanted sounds when activated. The technology is so good that we described the Sennheiser Accentum as “the best-sounding noise-canceling headphones we’ve ever heard under $200.” They also have a Transparency Mode that will allow you to hear what’s going on around you without having to take off the wireless headphones.

If you’re always on the move, the Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones will be able to keep up with you with their exceptional battery life that can last up to 50 hours on a single charge. You’ll surely be able to maximize this feature because of their lightweight and ergonomic design, for a fit that will stay comfortable even after you’ve been wearing them for the whole day.

Buying wireless headphones while on a tight budget will no longer force you to choose among subpar options because you can go for the Sennheiser Accentum. Originally $180, you can get them from Walmart for an even cheaper price of only $132, but we’re not sure for how long. A lot of shoppers will try to take advantage of this $48 discount on the Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, you need to push through with the transaction quickly as the stocks that are up for sale may already be running low.

